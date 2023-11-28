Despite Spending $7.6 Million More Than 2021, Mercedes’ Development Failed to Cease Red Bull’s Return at Top

Mercedes had the least amount of wind tunnel time for the 2022 season because they won the Constructors’ Championship in the previous season. Despite the same, the Brackley-based team spent around $7.6 million more on the W13 than the W12. However, even that wasn’t enough to stop Red Bull from dominating the 2022 F1 season.

According to the Financial Statements of the team (listed under the name of Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Ltd.) for the year ended 31.12.2023, the team spent £35,097,000 ($44,524,054 approx.) on “Race Car Development” in 2021. However, even with a depleted ATR period, the Silver Arrows went all guns blazing into the 2022 season, wracking up a developmental bill of £41,016,000 ($52,032,897 approx.) on the W13.

After winning in 2021, Mercedes had a 30% deficit in terms of Wind Tunnel Runs and CFD Items per ATR period. Meanwhile, Aston Martin, who had finished seventh in 2021, retained the status quo with 320 runs and 2,000 CFD items. Haas, on the other hand, who finished last, had a 15% advantage over Aston Martin.

The 2022 regulations reset prompted Mercedes to spend excessively. However, they got their fundamentals wrong. Hence, they were left with a faulty ‘zero-pods‘ concept and an aerodynamically inefficient car that plagued them even in 2023.

Mercedes aiming to right the wrongs of 2022 in 2024

Mercedes even carried forward the no sidepods concept onto the W14. However, by the Monaco GP weekend, they couldn’t justify it anymore and shifted to a more conventional sidepod philosophy.

Now, with 2024 offering them an advantage in terms of aerodynamic testing time, the team are hoping to work on their concepts more and try to claw back the pace deficit they have to Red Bull and their other rivals. The mood within the Mercedes camp is one of optimism.

The post-Monaco W14 has shown sparks of brilliance but still suffered from the unpredictability of the faulty aero package. Hence, the team are expecting to have a more stable package for the W15. Although Mercedes are determined to reduce the gap, Red Bull are likely to still be the favorites in 2024.