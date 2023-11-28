HomeSearch

Despite Spending $7.6 Million More Than 2021, Mercedes’ Development Failed to Cease Red Bull’s Return at Top

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published November 28, 2023

Despite Spending $7.6 Million More Than 2021, Mercedes’ Development Failed to Cease Red Bull’s Return at Top

Credits: IMAGO / Nordphoto

Mercedes had the least amount of wind tunnel time for the 2022 season because they won the Constructors’ Championship in the previous season. Despite the same, the Brackley-based team spent around $7.6 million more on the W13 than the W12. However, even that wasn’t enough to stop Red Bull from dominating the 2022 F1 season.

According to the Financial Statements of the team (listed under the name of Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Ltd.) for the year ended 31.12.2023, the team spent £35,097,000 ($44,524,054 approx.) on “Race Car Development” in 2021. However, even with a depleted ATR period, the Silver Arrows went all guns blazing into the 2022 season, wracking up a developmental bill of £41,016,000 ($52,032,897 approx.) on the W13.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AnirbanAly/status/1729560555059282263?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After winning in 2021, Mercedes had a 30% deficit in terms of Wind Tunnel Runs and CFD Items per ATR period. Meanwhile, Aston Martin, who had finished seventh in 2021, retained the status quo with 320 runs and 2,000 CFD items. Haas, on the other hand, who finished last, had a 15% advantage over Aston Martin.

The 2022 regulations reset prompted Mercedes to spend excessively. However, they got their fundamentals wrong. Hence, they were left with a faulty ‘zero-pods‘ concept and an aerodynamically inefficient car that plagued them even in 2023.

Mercedes aiming to right the wrongs of 2022 in 2024

Mercedes even carried forward the no sidepods concept onto the W14. However, by the Monaco GP weekend, they couldn’t justify it anymore and shifted to a more conventional sidepod philosophy.

Now, with 2024 offering them an advantage in terms of aerodynamic testing time, the team are hoping to work on their concepts more and try to claw back the pace deficit they have to Red Bull and their other rivals. The mood within the Mercedes camp is one of optimism.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesNewsUK/status/1728438408983323098?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The post-Monaco W14 has shown sparks of brilliance but still suffered from the unpredictability of the faulty aero package. Hence, the team are expecting to have a more stable package for the W15. Although Mercedes are determined to reduce the gap, Red Bull are likely to still be the favorites in 2024.

Share this article

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal