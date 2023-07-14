Carlos Alcaraz Plays Genie in a Bottle to ‘Not That Talented’ F1 Star Charles Leclerc

With F1 currently on break, star Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc decided to attend Wimbledon after the completion of the British Grand Prix. While attending the tennis tournament, the 25-year-old revealed he was excited to see world number one Carlos Alcaraz in action. Moreover, Alcaraz’s recent reply to Leclerc’s interview suggests that he too has the highest amount of respect for the 25-year-old.

Soon after Leclerc stated that he loves tennis but is not very good at it, Alcaraz revealed that he would love to train the Ferrari driver. While speaking to Wimbledon’s official Twitter handle in a recent interview, Leclerc said, “I love watching tennis. I love playing it, but I’m not that talented“.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cuhnh1Zo9K2/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Leclerc then sounded a bit disappointed as he revealed that his good friend Pierre Gasly is perhaps better than him at tennis. Since the Ferrari driver seems eager to get better in this sport, it seems that he is just a call away from getting advice from Alcaraz, who is arguably one of the best tennis players currently.

Carlos Alcaraz willing to train Charles Leclerc in tennis

After seeing Charles Leclerc’s compliments for him, Carlos Alcaraz stated (as quoted by tennisworldusa.org) that he would love to train the Ferrari driver. With Alcaraz currently at the top of his game, there is perhaps no one better in tennis that can perhaps give Leclerc better advice.

After having already clinched the world number one ranking, Alcaraz now has his eyes set on the Wimbledon title. And he is just two steps away from achieving the same. Alcaraz will now face Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals on July 14, having defeated childhood rival Holger Rune in straight sets in the quarters.

Even though Alcaraz emerged victorious in straight sets against Rune, he revealed in an interview after the match that he had some real nerves after the first set. As quoted by edition.cnn.com, he told reporters after the match, “The first set, it was really tough for me. A lot of nerves. I couldn’t control it at all“.

The Spaniard then went on to add that he was able to control his nerves better eventually after he vented out a “huge scream“. He believes that doing so eventually helped him to enjoy the match and that is when he played his best.

With Alcaraz now having offered Leclerc his help, fans of the two sports would love to see the two together. As for the Ferrari driver, it seems that he has more fans than just Alcaraz from the tennis world.

Hubert Hurkacz reveals he is a fan of Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc seems to have quite the popularity even when it comes to the tennis world. This is because star Polish player Hubert Hurkacz once stated in an interview that he is a fan of F1 and the Monegasque.

In an interview he gave to atptour.com back in October 2021, Hurkacz revealed that while he has always had a love for motorsport, he became a huge fan of F1 after Netflix’s Drive to Survive. When it comes to his favorite drivers, he revealed that he likes Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo because of his love for McLaren. He then stated that he is also a fan of Leclerc when it comes to non-McLaren drivers.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HubertHurkacz/status/1439209723342082048?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Interestingly, just a month before he gave this interview, Hurkacz was also spotted playing padel with the Ferrari driver. The Polish player himself took to social media and uploaded a post of the same. Considering these interactions that Leclerc has had with tennis players, it is fair to say that Monegasque’s fame is not just limited to F1.