Who Are the Best F1 Drivers of All Time?

F1 fans often debate over who holds the title of the greatest F1 driver of all time. With a staggering 775 drivers from 41 nations having participated in at least one of the 1000+ world championship races, the pool of contenders is vast. However, selecting just one driver from this expansive list is undoubtedly a formidable challenge. Hence, here is a list of some of the best drivers statistically based on their number of wins, from different eras since the 1950s when the F1 world championship started.

Lewis Hamilton

Making his debut in 2007 with McLaren, the British driver has etched his name into Formula 1 history as the epitome of excellence. Lewis Hamilton has triumphed in 30 different countries and currently shares the record for World Championships (7) with Michael Schumacher.

Noteworthy among his many firsts is his debut at the 2007 Australian Grand Prix, marking the start of a remarkable journey that has spanned 332 races so far. Just a few races after Australia, the Briton also got his first pole and win in Canada, in his maiden season itself.

As of February 2024, Hamilton has 104 pole positions and 103 victories to his name. Meanwhile his points tally in F1 since 2007 stands at 4639.5 points.

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher redefined dominance in Formula 1 with his stint at Ferrari in the early 2000s. Before Lewis Hamilton’s emergence, Schumacher had accumulated a seemingly insurmountable number of wins. His first two championships came at Benetton in 1994 and ’95.

Entering Ferrari in 1996, Schumacher experienced ups and downs before achieving remarkable success in 2000. This partnership then went on to secure five consecutive championships, amassing an impressive 48 victories from 2000 to 2004.

Regarding Schumi’s debut, he first appeared on the F1 circuit in the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix. A year later at Spa only, the German got his first win. Meanwhile, his first pole position came at the 1994 Monaco GP. Throughout his 308 races, he claimed 91 wins and 68 pole positions, accumulating a total of 1566 career points.

Max Verstappen

The next name on the list is none other than the ruthless Max Verstappen. His Formula 1 journey began in 2015 with Toro Rosso at the Australian Grand Prix. However, reflecting on his progression, at a very young age, Verstappen was promoted to the senior Red Bull team after just five races into the 2016 season, replacing Daniil Kvyat.

It was during that same season that Verstappen secured his maiden victory at the Spanish GP, capitalizing on a crash involving the Mercedes duo.

Red Bull eventually began to narrow the gap with Mercedes, which set up a fierce season-long competition between Verstappen and Hamilton in 2021. The championship fight culminated in a nail-biting final lap, with Verstappen clinching his maiden title.

Moving into 2022, the introduction of ground effects regulations made things smoother for Verstappen, resulting in 15 race wins that season.

In 2023, he continued his dominance with 19 victories out of 22 races, smashing numerous records along the way. In his entire career, Verstappen has participated in 185 races, achieving victory in 54 of them and getting 32 pole positions too. Across three championship wins, Verstappen has amassed a total of 2586.5 points.

Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel’s journey in Formula 1 was distinctive. Beginning his career in 2007, he initially achieved nine podium finishes and five wins over the first three years. However, his true potential became evident as he embarked on a four-year streak of consecutive championship victories starting in 2010.

Vettel became the then-youngest driver to win the championship in 2010 since Lewis Hamilton in 2008. He also achieved records for the most victories, pole positions, laps led, podium finishes, and wins in a row. This unparalleled dominance propelled Vettel to become the face of F1 from 2010 to 2013.

Regarding his debut, he entered the F1 scene at the 2007 United States Grand Prix. Throughout his 300 racing appearances, the German secured a total of 53 Grand Prix victories, along with 57 pole positions and 3098 points.

Alain Prost

Alain Prost’s methodical driving style enabled him to rival Ayrton Senna, his bitter adversary in the late 1980s. Prost’s strategic advantage lay in his intellect, making him the first Frenchman to secure a world championship in 1985.

Debuting in 1980 at the Argentinian Grand Prix, Prost competed in a total of 199 Grand Prix races throughout his career. He claimed victory in 51 races and secured 33 pole positions. With four world titles to his name, the Frenchman amassed 768.5 points.

Ayrton Senna

The Brazilian racing driver is widely regarded as one of the most legendary figures in the sport. Senna’s raw speed and fearless driving style have left a lasting impact on many drivers, including the likes of Lewis Hamilton.

He made his debut in 1984 at the Brazilian Grand Prix and throughout his career; he delivered numerous memorable races. Despite competing in only 161 Grand Prix events, Senna achieved 65 pole positions and 41 race victories.

With three championships to his name, he amassed a total of 610 career points. Unfortunately, Senna tragically lost his life while doing what he loved most at the San Marino Grand Prix in 1994.

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso, boasting two world championships, is known for his fearless and aggressive driving style. He made his debut at the Australian Grand Prix in 2001. Impressively, Alonso has participated in more races than any other F1 driver, totaling 380 races.

Despite his talent, his career has seen setbacks because of his choices and unfortunate timing, resulting in only 32 wins. Additionally, his count of 22 pole positions seems modest for a driver of his caliber. However, considering all his race appearances, Alonso has accumulated an impressive total of 2267 points.

Nigel Mansell

Nigel Mansell is often considered among the unlucky F1 drivers due to his challenging 1988 season, marked by setbacks like chickenpox and retirement.

Nevertheless, despite these obstacles, the Briton competed in 187 Grands Prix. After making his debut at the 1980 Australian GP, Mansell secured 31 victories and 32 pole positions, accumulating a total of 482 points.

Jackie Stewart

Jackie Stewart is a highly respected veteran name in Formula 1. Competing in the 1960s and 70s, Stewart was a formidable force on the racetrack, securing three world titles.

Making his debut at the 1965 South African Grand Prix, he emerged victorious in 27 out of 99 races. Additionally, Stewart claimed 17 pole positions and a career total of 360 points.

Having seen numerous tragedies involving his peers in fatal accidents, Jackie Stewart has become a leading advocate for safety improvements in Formula 1. He promoted the use of vital safety equipment like seatbelts, safety barriers, medical units, and full-face helmets.

Niki Lauda

Niki Lauda initially entered Formula 1 as a pay driver, but it was his exceptional talent that ensured his continued presence in the sport. Over his career spanning 171 races, Lauda secured victory in 25 races and claimed 24 pole positions. He began his career at the 1971 Australian Grand Prix and concluded it with three championships and a total of 420.5 points.