Who Can Replace Kevin Magnussen? Drivers Apart from Esteban Ocon That Can Join Haas

Haas confirmed on July 18th that they would part ways with Kevin Magnussen at the end of the 2024 season. Now, speculations about the Danish driver’s replacements have been happening for a while, with Esteban Ocon topping that list of prospects. However, Ocon also has links with teams like Williams and may weigh out his options, given both teams are low midfield outfits.

So, here are some other drivers who can replace the Magnussen at Haas for the 2025 season.

Drivers other than Ocon who can replace Magnussen

Mick Schumacher

Schumacher has driven for Haas in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. After the end of 2022, the American outfit unceremoniously sacked him due to his persistent crashes and a lack of consistent results.

Despite this rough separation, there is a slim possibility that Schumacher could drive for them again. That possibly has arisen ever since Ayao Komatsu took over the team principal duties from Guenther Steiner at the start of this season.

Schumacher himself believes that a return to F1 for him is possible next year. The German driver is currently driving with Alpine in the World Endurance Championship and has his sights on the F1 vacancy at the French team too. Although, he won’t mind if Haas gives him a second chance to prove his mettle in F1.

While speaking to AFP, the German said, “It is important for me to return to Formula 1 to show what I can do. My chances in Formula 1 seem to be pretty good so far. At the moment, Formula 1 is within reach”.

Zhou Guanyu

Another driver who can potentially replace Magnussen at Haas is Zhou Guanyu. With the Chinese driver underperforming at Sauber, several reports have claimed that the Swiss outfit are looking to replace him.

If Zhou does end up losing his Sauber seat, Haas could be a good option for him. Haas may also consider signing Zhou, who is likely to bring about immense sponsorship deals with him that could provide the American team the much-needed financial boost they need to improve.

Logan Sargeant

Last but not least, there is also a slim possibility of Haas signing Sargeant. The American driver seems to have received countless opportunities at Williams but hasn’t shown what he is capable of yet.

As a result of Sargeant’s struggles, Williams’ team principal James Vowles has stated that he is looking to replace him. This could allow Sargeant to sign for a team like Haas.

Haas may also not mind signing Sargeant as the American driver could help the American team with their marketing campaigns. With F1’s popularity continuously on the rise in the Americas, an American team having an American driver could be the perfect combination a team like Haas could have for the same.