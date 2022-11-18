Who is Britta Roeske? – Know Sebastian Vettel’s line of support

Every F1 driver has a press relations manager who stays by their side during interactions with the media and public. And same is the case with Britta Roeske, who acts as life support for Sebastian Vettel.

While many teams employ a press officer for their respective drivers, Roeske is the only PR at the track to be directly employed by the driver himself.

sebastian vettel and britta roeske, my beloveds <3 pic.twitter.com/bKijjRl2kK — tia (@vettelton16) August 5, 2022

The German woman has been with the 4-time world champion for over a decade and acts as his PR manager. Even though her primary role is to mediate between the driver and the press, Roeske has extended her job to assist Vettel in other areas as well.

How did Britta Roeske become Sebastian Vettel’s PR/Personal manager?

With Economics, Modern Languages and Journalism as her background, she was first spotted by the Renault F1 team boss Flavio Briatore. The Italian offered her a position as a trainee in the communications department of the team.

Then in 2005, she joined the newly-formed Red Bull F1 team and became a part of the Vettel’s side of the garage. In 2010, she started working closely with the young Vettel who was off to a brilliant start in his career in F1.

Since the German driver did not have a personal manager, she extended her role to that extent as well. She made it her job to support Vettel and motivate him during difficult periods while she took care of his brand image.

Roeske has confessed that she took the job with Renault right away and has had no regrets ever since.

The talents and skills of Britta Roeske

Ever since her time with the 4-time world champion, Roeske has played an essential role in Vettel’s representation on the grid. Her skills and talents to handle any crisis-like situations have surfaced multiple times in the sport.

During the peak of Vettel’s career in Red Bull, the German star fell under scrutiny following the controversial 2013 Malaysian GP Multi 21. At the time, Roeske masterfully managed the media in one of the toughest moments of Vettel’s career.

As Vettel moved to Ferrari in 2015, so did Roeske. Even when Vettel had quite a difficult time with Ferrari following an underwhelming performance by the Italian team, Roeske managed the German’s brand image perfectly.

Moreover, when the 4-time world champion moved to the Aston Martin, Vettel said, “If I continue, she continues.” And soon enough fans saw Roeske flaunting the dark green colours of the British F1 team alongside Vettel.

