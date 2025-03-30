Who Is Charles Leclerc’s Girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux? What Does She Do?

CHARLES LECLERC (MON) of Scuderia Ferrari 16 and ALEXANDRA SAINT MLEUX (FRA) arriving in the paddock during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2025 RACE DAY at the Shanghai Audi International Circuit, Shanghai, China on 23 March 2025 Credits: IMAGO / Every Second Media

Charles Leclerc’s on-track success coupled with his good looks have made him one of the most followed F1 drivers on Instagram. As much as his 18 million followers on Instagram enjoy keeping tabs on his on-track activities, several are also interested in what he does off track.

And among all the topics, one that is of particular interest is his gorgeous girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux. The two began dating on a rather controversial note.

Before dating her, the #16 driver was in a relationship with Charlotte Sine, who turned out to be a close friend of Saint Mleux. Leclerc announced his break-up with Sine in 2022, and a few months later, he announced his relationship with Saint Mleux.

Because of the circumstances in which Leclerc began dating Saint Mleux, she was initially a polarizing figure in the paddock. But since then, she has become a fan favorite due to her humble demeanor and impeccable fashion sense, making her one of the most revered partners on the grid. But what does she do?

Saint Mleux has an Arts degree

When the duo got together, Saint Mleux was still an art student. The 23-year-old was studying at the Ecole Du Louvre in Paris and graduated last year. She pursued her Bachelor’s degree at the University of Arts and Arts History.

Since graduating, she has followed the trajectory she worked out for herself in University and works in the field. In fact, the 23-year-old is very active on social media and shares pictures of her visiting many museums and art galleries around the world.

Most recently, she was present in Hong Kong as a moderator at an art convention where renowned artist Robert Zhao presented. She wrote on her Instagram, “Incredibly grateful for the opportunity to meet and moderate a conversation with the brilliant Singaporean artist @robert_zhao.”

What are Saint Mleux’s other interests apart from art?

While the 23-year-old is keen to carve out a career for herself in the field of art, she also has a very sharp fashion sense. She is known to be very meticulous about what she wears and puts a lot of thought into the outfits that she is seen sporting in the paddock.

Her varied outfits have even garnered praise from the contemporary fashion community. She is known as F1’s female fashion icon, rivaling the allure of Leclerc’s teammate, Lewis Hamilton, who is also known in the paddock for his impeccable fashion sense.

In fact, most recently, she was praised by the fans and media outlets for her outfits during the Chinese GP in Shanghai last weekend. ESPN reposted her pictures and captioned the post, “A moment for Alexandra’s outfits at the Chinese Grand Prix.”

Saint Mleux has such a good fashion eye that even Leclerc seeks his girlfriend’s advice. “I am probably the one asking her for advice,” the 27-year-old revealed in an interview with Tatler when asked who in their relationship seeks more fashion guidance. “Alexandra has a very good fashion eye, so she has much more advice to give to me than I have to her“.