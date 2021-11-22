“Max Verstappen doesn’t stand a chance”: Schumacher thinks Mercedes’ ‘stable car’ will snub Red Bull sensation of his awaited championship glory

Max Verstappen, challenging for the title campaign so far has been extraordinary, but it seems that it might not be successful ultimately.

Ralph Schumacher believes that the title bid is slipping away from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, considering the advances Mercedes are making with their newly-found performance this late into the season.

Although Verstappen still holds an eight-point advantage over his main title rival Lewis Hamilton, his grip over the championship has taken a considerable hit after Mercedes’ performance in Brazil and Qatar.

With Mercedes looking to make the most of their straight-line speed in the following final tracks, Ralph Schumacher has called time on Max Verstappen’s 2021 title bid.

“The Mercedes is currently the more stable package,” said Schumacher to SkySports Germany.

However, Schumacher does not blame Verstappen’s performance for the sudden shift in the title advantage. “Max gives everything and shows how good he is. Under normal circumstances, though, he doesn’t stand a chance.”

Luck hasn’t been kind to Max Verstappen

The German driver noted the bad luck that the young Red Bull driver has had to go through during this season. Verstappen suffered from an unexpected tyre failure right as he was set to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

His luck in Silverstone and Hungary is a further testament to his campaign this year. Without luck on his side, Schumacher doesn’t think Verstappen will be able to grab his maiden championship title this season.

“Maybe he has the luck he has lacked so far,” said Schumacher, hinting at the next two races, which will take place in Jeddah and Abu Dhabi, respectively. If he had this [luck] at the beginning of the season, he might already be World Champion now.”

