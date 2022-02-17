“In a Williams or a Haas, he would finish last”– Pierre Gasly feels Lewis Hamilton wouldn’t prosper with teams like Haas and Williams

Pierre Gasly believes Lewis Hamilton wouldn’t be achieving a position above P16 if he starts driving for Haas or Williams.

Lewis Hamilton is statistically the most successful F1 driver in history. He has won over 100 races and stands at a record seven world championships.

Along with Mercedes, he set a new world order. He can arguably be regarded as the greatest F1 driver. However, AlphaTauri star driver Pierre Gasly thinks Hamilton would be last if he drives for Haas or Williams.

He further said the Briton wouldn’t able to climb above P16. Though, Nicholas Latifi and George Russell finisshed P7 and P8 respectively during the Hungarian Grand Prix 2021. So, maybe Gasly isn’t accurate enough.

“Today, even if Lewis (Hamilton) is the best driver in the history of F1, today, in a Williams or a Haas, he would finish last. It’s not even that he would be third or fifth, he would be 18th or 16th,” said Gasly as per Sports France (translated by DeepL).

Pierre Gasly thinks he wasn’t equipped to preosper at Red Bull

At 23 years of age, Gasly got his break in Red Bull. But the Frenchman didn’t sustain himself more than 12 races at the primary Red Bull team. Looking abck at his stint, he thinks he wasn’t given the space and resources to prosper.

“What keeps me going is my rage to win. I have always been very competitive, I am someone who has very clear ideas in terms of goals and what I want to achieve,” he further said.

“It was also the fact that I felt that I was not given all the weapons to show what I was capable of. Which was very frustrating. It was an opportunity I always dreamed of. 23 years old, at Red Bull, everything was perfect.”

“But the timing and the position in which I arrived there did not necessarily allow me to show what I was capable of, he regretted. For me it was difficult, I am a competitor.”

“I found myself in a situation that was complicated. It was a very big challenge. Many people thought I would never recover from this decision.”

“The day it was made, I was immediately turned to the new page. With Toro Rosso, I knew I would have the means to prove what I could do.”

