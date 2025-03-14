Who Is Ella: The Ferrari Press Officer Seen Accompanying Lewis Hamilton for Interviews?

Lewis Hamilton’s physiotherapist Angela Cullen may have returned by the Briton’s side but it is not she who accompanies him on the track for interviews with the media. Instead, it is another Ferrari employee — Ella.

Per the Telegraph, Ella is signed by Hamilton’s Project 44 foundation and she will work as his press officer at Ferrari. The report adds that the Italian, though, has “no background in Formula One“.

Since Ella is hired by Hamilton’s management company, she could also be his personal press officer and not one that is hired by Ferrari. Nonetheless, with the Italian now accompanying Hamilton in the paddock, it will most likely take some off the load of Cullen, who can now just focus on her job as a physiotherapist.

Although not much else is known about Ella, she is one of the many people who will be working with Hamilton and helping him adjust to his new life at Maranello. Another individual who will return by Hamilton’s side is his manager Marc Hynes. They reunited last year at Mercedes after a gap of two years.

While Hamilton is set to have several familiar people around him to settle in quickly, one important person who will no longer be by his side is his former race engineer Peter Bonington, famously known as Bono.

Hamilton, who is now set to work with Carlos Sainz and Sebastian Vettel’s former race engineer Riccardo Adami, admitted in an interview last year that it was sad to part ways with Bono, having worked with him since the time he moved to Mercedes back in 2013.

“That doesn’t change anything, really, between us,” Hamilton said of his relationship with Bono since they will now be at rival teams. “We don’t get to work together, next to each other, every day, which will be sad for both of us – it’s going to be emotional. But we’re always going to be in each other’s lives. Bono’s my brother“.

Who knows, maybe in the future Bono too will return by Hamilton’s side at Ferrari, like many of the people who have previously worked with him have.