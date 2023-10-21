Toto Wolff Pressed With Hard Questions On His Return as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell Had Multiple Incidents in His Absence

Mercedes have just one goal for the 2023 season and that is to finish second in the Constructors’ Championship. However, the team has made that aim more difficult with their two drivers having multiple incidents in their last two races in Japan and Qatar. Interestingly, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has not been able to attend both of these two races because of undergoing knee surgery. Hence, since both these incidents took place in races that he was unable to attend, the Austrian was asked if his absence played a role in Hamilton and Russell having nervy moments on track.

The two Mercedes drivers came quite close to making contact at the Japanese Grand Prix, a race at which Russell accused Hamilton of forcing him wide. Fortunately for the Silver Arrows, the edgy moment between the two did not have too much of an effect on their race as Hamilton finished in fifth while Russell crossed the line in seventh.

However, the same was not the case in Qatar when the two Silver Arrows teammates collided with each other. The contact proved detrimental as it resulted in Hamilton retiring from the race.

Even though Russell was able to carry on, he ended up finishing fourth after starting the race in second place. Although both these incidents took place when Wolff was not present at the venue, the 51-year-old yet believes his absence has nothing to do with his two drivers getting too close for comfort.

Wolff gives his verdict on Russell and Hamilton’s edgy moments

In his most recent interview, Toto Wolff gave his verdict on George Russell and Lewis Hamilton having some nervy moments in his absence. When quizzed about the same, the Austrian replied (as quoted by racefans.net), “We’ve laughed about that too, in the team, but I don’t think it has an effect“.

The Austrian then explained how it is the potential of finishing on the podium that gives his drivers more incentive to fight as hard as they can with each other. “I think we are racing more in the front now. I think we have a sniff on how it is looking like, to have no car in front of you, with the McLarens and with Max there,” Wolff explained.

However, Wolff did admit that the incidents between Russell and Hamilton could prove costly for Mercedes. The 51-year-old believes that as a result of these incidents, the Silver Arrows have lost out on some fantastic opportunities to score some good points.

Since Mercedes only have a 28-point lead over third-placed Ferrari, they cannot afford to lose any more points if they want to finish second in the championship. With only five races remaining, Hamilton and Russell will need to sort their issues out and ensure that they score as many points as possible for the team.

Toto Wolff reveals how he has constantly been in touch with his Mercedes team

Even though Toto Wolff has not been physically present to attend both the Japanese and the Qatar Grand Prix, he did make it a point to stay connected with his team. During the same interview, he said, “I was completely plugged in. I have a pit wall center console set up at home. So, I was part of every briefing or debriefing and the conversations during the race“.

After stating the same, Wolff then also added that he hopes that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell learn from their incidents and do not have a repeat of the same. While the Austrian did not blame anyone for the first-lap incident in Qatar, the 38-year-old did take the blame.

The seven-time champion took to his social media account and wrote that he takes “full responsibility” for the collision between himself and Russell. Hamilton added that since it was 100% his fault, he also apologized to both his team and Russell.

While the current tensions between the two teammates may not have too much of an effect on Mercedes this season, it could affect them when Russell and Hamilton begin to fight consistently for podiums and wins.