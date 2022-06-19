“Pierre Gasly should replace Carlos Sainz to be honest”- AlphaTauri star wearing Ferrari cap sends F1 Twitter into frenzy

Pierre Gasly has been involved in the Red Bull ranks throughout his F1 career, but a move to the Milton-Keynes team seems unlikely.

Gasly made his F1 debut with Toro Rosso in 2017. He spent two years in that outfit where he impressed several people, and landed himself a Red Bull seat for 2019. However, his stint at the Austrian team did not quite go according to plan.

Gasly was teamed up with Max Verstappen, who massively outperformed him. He failed to live up to expectations and did not put in any strong performances in the first half of the season. Red Bull felt that this affected their team’s goals and replaced him mid season with Alex Albon. Gasly rejoined Toro Rosso, and has been with the team (now known as AlphaTauri) ever since.

Pierre Gasly “100% confirmed” as an AlphaTauri driver for 2023 says team principal Franz Tost — Ian Parkes (@ianparkesf1) June 18, 2022

At the Faenza based outfit, Gasly has impressed once again. He’s been extremely consistent and fans felt that it was a matter of time before he was called back by Red Bull.

However, with Sergio Perez’s contract now extended to 2024, it seems unlikely that Gasly will return to Milton-Keynes. On top of that, AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost confirmed that the Frenchman would “100%” remain with them next season.

Pierre Gasly wears a Ferrari cap while posing for a photograph

A picture was circulated on social media, which showed Gasly sporting a Ferrari cap. This sent F1 Twitter into frenzy, with fans speculating many things based on the photo.

Some just joked that he was ‘done with Red Bull’. Others however, took the Ferrari link a bit too seriously and suggested that the French driver should replace Carlos Sainz, owing to the latter’s poor form this season.

This picture of Gasly was actually taken as a part of Charles Leclerc’s Instagram story. It showed him laughing while wearing the Monegasque’s hat.

