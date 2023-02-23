Who Is Ferrari’s New Chief Strategist Ravin Jain?

In 2022, Ferrari was scrutinized by their humungous fanbase for questionable strategies over the last season. That also resulted in them losing the championship against Red Bull in quick succession.

It led to Ferrari making massive reforms in their paddock. Apart from sacking Mattia Binotto, Ferrari removed their chief strategist Inaki Rueda and recruited a new face who has been unknown in the F1 world.

The Maranello-based setup brought Ravin Jain to reinforce the Italian team’s fortress. Therefore, fans are curious about who this 26-year-old is, who is supposed to give upgraded services over his predecessors and somehow help Ferrari attain glory.

🚨| BREAKING Introducing Ferrari’s new chief strategist, Ravin Jain 😍 Of Indian origin, and brought up in England, Ravin has a Physics undergraduate degree, and a master’s in Mathematical and Theoretical Physics, both from University of Oxford. pic.twitter.com/hsEg7XK1Xz — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) February 23, 2023

Also read: Max Verstappen’s Hilarious Reaction When Interrupted During Interview With Daniel Ricciardo

Who is Ravin Jain?

Jain has been at Ferrari’s services for almost six years, as he joined them in 2017. He comes from an Indian-origin background and has a rich academic background to claim his credibility in the team.

The new Ferrari head of strategy has an undergraduate degree in physics, and a master’s in mathematical and theoretical physics with honors from the University of Oxford.

Before Ferrari, he gained experience working as an intern at Catheram and Williams. From there, he climbed the motorsport ranks and got associated with the most successful F1 team, and now he would be helping them to extend their heritage.

Meanwhile, his predecessor Rueda hasn’t been sacked from the team, unlike Binotto. Instead, he has been given a “factory-based sporting role”. Though Binotto initially decided to remove Rueda, he didn’t stay long enough in the team to execute it. However, new team principal Fred Vasseur completed the task.

Ferrari is eyeing championship glory in 2023

The 2022 season was a heartbreak for the whole Ferrari contingent. The team got a promising start last year but crumbled under Red Bull’s consistency over the season.

By the end of the French Grand Prix, Ferrari knew they wouldn’t be winning the championship. Hence, they started working on their 2023 project. The new car was reported to be one second better than F1-75 on the simulator.

With the testing phase, it’s hard to judge whether the numbers were accurate as all the top teams sandbag during this phase of the year. Only after a few first races of the season are complete will a fair idea of Ferrari’s speed be known. But with all the changes, the Tifosi hope to nail down this season.

Also read: What happened to Aston Martin’s Felipe Drugovich in F1 pre-season testing?