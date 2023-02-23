‘Can You Shut the **** Up?’ – Max Verstappen’s Hilarious Reaction When Interrupted During Interview With Daniel Ricciardo

After a long winter break, Formula 1 is officially back with pre-season testing currently underway. Drivers of all 10 teams will hit the circuit from February 23 to 25 in Bahrain. They will be testing their package ahead of the 2023 season.

Amidst all the excitement of pre-season testing, Max Verstappen was involved in a hilarious interaction with Daniel Ricciardo.

Verstappen, who won the championship with Red Bull last season, is now reunited with former teammate Ricciardo. The Australian rejoined the Milton Keynes outfit as a reserve driver this season after a disappointing end to last year with McLaren.

Max Verstappen gets irked by the sound of F1 cars

In a video put up by the Sydney Morning Herald, Verstappen hilariously shouted ‘shut the **** up’ when his interview with Ricciardo was interrupted by the sound of F1 cars.

The Dutchman was having a candid discussion with the Australian. He was narrating how his mother responded when the 33-year-old told her that he wanted to be an F1 driver.

In response, Ricciardo said that she perhaps wanted him to be better at school. He further added that she is perhaps happier now with him racing.

Even though the Australian could only manage a test driver’s seat for this season, it is pertinent to note that he is one of the top drivers on the grid. The honeybadger has won eight races and finished on the podium on more than 30 occasions.

Verstappen is all set to defend the F1 title

Max Verstappen is all set to defend the world champion for a second consecutive time this season, having won the title both in 2021 and 2022.

In 2021, the Dutchman beat seven-time Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton for the title by eight points after he won an extremely contentious season finale in Abu Dhabi.

As for 2022, the Red Bull Racing driver’s run to the title was far easier. Verstappen (454) beat second-placed Charles Leclerc (308) by a whopping 146 points. Meanwhile, Sergio Perez finished with 305 points in the other Red Bull.

While Verstappen and Red Bull Racing will undoubtedly enter 2023 as the favourites, it will be interesting to see if the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes have made any significant improvements to challenge the dominance of the Milton Keynes outfit.

The F1 2023 season will officially get underway at the Bahrain International Circuit, with the race weekend scheduled from March 3 to 5.

