Who Is Grace Wales Bonner: With Whom Lewis Hamilton Walked On British Fashion Awards Red Carpet?

Lewis Hamilton recently grabbed all the eyeballs on social media after he appeared with fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner at the British Fashion Awards. While appearing on the red carpet, Hamilton wore a cream and white costume that Bonner designed.

Bonner has her own business called Wales Bonner. This organization initially only started with designing men’s wear. However, soon after, they also began designing women’s wear.

Bonner has now established herself as one of the top fashion designers as she has also received numerous awards. She won the Emerging Menswear Designer award at the British Fashion Awards in 2015. A year later, she won the LVMH Young Designer Prize.

Three years after in 2019, she also won the Vogue Designer Fashion Fund award before winning the CFDA International Men’s Designer of the Year in 2021. That’s not it, as Bonner has also won the Independent British Brand at the Fashion Awards in 2022.

Since Hamilton was now spotted with Bonner, there are rumors that the two are perhaps also planning a collaboration with one another. Highsnobiety put a post on X that read, “Lewis Hamilton and Grace Wales Bonner arriving together at the 2023 British Fashion Awards. Is there a collab in the works?

While Hamilton has not said anything about the same, the Mercedes driver is well known for collaborating with people from diverse fields. Moreover, he has also always had a strong interest in the fashion industry. Besides Hamilton, some other familiar faces also attended the awards ceremony.

Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger attended the same awards ceremony

Aside from Lewis Hamilton, his ex-girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger also attended the British Fashion Awards ceremony. The two had an on-and-off relationship for eight years between 2008 and 2015.

While Hamilton is still single, Scherzinger has moved on and is now engaged to Scottish rugby player Thom Evans. The two have been in a relationship for over three years, having confirmed it in January 2020.

On the other hand, Hamilton seems to be more focused than ever on his F1 career. After agonizingly falling short of winning a record eighth title in 2021, he is committed to clinching the landmark.