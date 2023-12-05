Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Grab Eyeballs at British Fashion Show But It Is Not What You Think

Lewis Hamilton’s relationship with Nicole Scherzinger is regarded as one of the most renowned cross-celebrity partnerships ever. The duo were in a relationship with each other since 2007 and dated till 2015 before parting ways mutually. Scherzinger is the only prominent character who stands out amongst multiple other women in Hamilton‘s life as he has been with her for over eight years.

Scherzinger would often come to races to support her then lover and therefore, became a renowned face in the racing fraternity as well. However, they both have gone different ways after their separation, but recently they again attended an award show in the United Kingdom, but not together.

Hamilton and Scherzinger both attended the 2023 British Fashion Awards where the Pussycat Dolls star arrived with her partner. Scherzinger is in a relationship with Thom Evans, a former rugby player with whom she met in 2019. On the other hand, the Mercedes driver arrived at the show with Grace Wales Bonner, a British fashion designer.

Even though Scherzinger has arrived at the show with her partner, it is not the same for Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton and Bonner are surely not partners as of now and in general, the seven-time world champion has not confirmed anything about his relationship in recent times.

Lewis Hamilton and his never-ending rumors about dating

Lewis Hamilton has always had immense limelight in his life, which includes his love life as well. Following the break-up with Scherzinger, there were constant rumors surrounding the state of affairs of the Mercedes driver but none was concrete.

In recent times, the 38-year-old was rumored to be in a relationship with Shakira. This came into existence after the Popstar was seen spending time with Hamilton in a boat in Miami during the 2023 Miami Grand Prix.

Apart from this, the former McLaren driver was also linked to a mysterious woman, later it was found to be Juliana Nalu. Nalu is a Brazilian model who, according to reports was seen with the F1 driver during the winter break, spending time with him in Antarctica and at the Coachella Music Festival.

However, none of these rumors found validation from any of the related members. Everyone not only categorically denied these links, but also did not make any confirmation about their truth.