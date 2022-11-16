Who is Sophie Kumpen? Max Verstappen’s mother; a former racing driver

Max Verstappen’s mother, Sophie Kumpen, has recently hit the headlines with her controversial remark about Sergio Perez. This came after Verstappen came under massive criticism for not letting the Mexican pass during the final laps of the Brazil GP.

Kumpen was reportedly caught commenting in an Instagram post after fans went out of their way to throw shade at the Dutchman’s mother after his actions at the Interlagos Circuit.

Sergio Perez helped Max Verstappen win the world title last year by defending like a LION during the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP Verstappen refused to give up 6th place to Perez when both titles are wrapped up Make it make sense????? — Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) November 13, 2022

Replying to an Instagram user(doctor_ben_jamming), Kumpen said, “and then in the evening cheating on his wife.”

However, the original post on which the comment was made is still unclear and the comment has been deleted but some fans quickly captured a screenshot and called out Verstappen’s mother.

But who is Max Verstappen’s mother?

Also Read: Max Verstappen lost 50,000 Instagram followers after refusing to help Sergio Perez at Sao Paolo GP

Who is Sophie Kumpen?

Unlike many other drivers, both of Max Verstappen’s parents are racing drivers and have played a vital role in the 2-time world champions career.

While Verstappen Sr, Jos, was a former Formula 1 driver, the 25-year-old’s mother is a former kart racer. She has competed against former F1 champion Jenson Button and some of the other best F1 drivers during her time as a kart racer.

Sophie has also raced against the Red Bull team boss Christian Horner. The 47-year-old started karting at an early age and participated in the Formula A World Championship. At the age of 16, she finished 9th in the championship.

Kumpen herself has the background of a sporting family. Her father, Robert Kumpen, was the chairman of a Belgian Football Club named KRC Genk. Sophie’s brother, Paul Kumpen is a racing driver as well.

Sophie Kumpen prays for Verstappen’s success

A lot of people know that Jos has played a major role in moulding Max into the champion that he is now. Jos’ harsh training methods have often been criticised while many think that his strict attitude has made Max a driver at the top.

However, what many people don’t know is that Max’s mother has also played a crucial role in his career. In an interview with WagsF1, Kumpen revealed that she prays and cheers for Verstappen from home.

She said that ever since Max’s first win with Red Bull, she goes to church and burns a candle every Thursday and then she prays. She sends the picture to Max before he slides into the car.

Also Read: Sophie Kumpen reveals how she prays for her son’s success in Formula 1