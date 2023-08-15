Who Is the Artist Behind the Ingenious F1 Animated Series?

TF1 summer and winter breaks bring a silent lull of emptiness. The usual content forces itself onto twitter and instagram feeds- drivers jumping off yachts into blue, blue water. With another week to kill before we get back to some spicy on-track action, F1 has released its fan-favorite animated series on YouTube. Two to three minutes of non-stop smiling, brought to you by the genius behind the series, Nick Murray Willis.

Team radioes tend to be entertaining in itself. However, Willis takes these conversations out of context and uses the drivers words to paint a different picture. Whether it’s interpreting “get in there Lewis” as a mom forcing her child to bathe, or using Daniel Ricciardo’s 2021 victory in an Elvis contest- the storylines have been innovative beyond measure.

Reimagining moments already embedded in fan’s minds and serving it to them in a way they didn’t know they needed, Nick Murray Willis deserves his flowers for keeping us entertained when there was nothing.

Who is Nick Murray Willis?

Willis is a 39 year old Brighton-based artist who boasts an impressive CV creating videos for F1, Comedy Central, BBC, Bleacher Report, Fox News and more. Apart from building a name for himself on YouTube, Willis freelances on promos, advertisements, music videos and corporate videos. He was 20 when he delved into his this passion for animation, after taking a course on the same.

Inspiration struck in the form of Cagliari coach Claudio Ranieri’s interviews. After listening to the soccer coach’s interview, Willis was inspired to literally animate the words he was saying.

After his eureka moment, Willis chanced upon a tweet looking for an idea for a comedy web-series. Taking the step and replying to it, the person ended up being someone who worked for BBC 3. With his fate turned, Nick started off with a series called ‘Talking Balls’, and struck gold.

He began working on the F1 Animated Series in 2018, but his talents expand to much more. Within the sports genre, he has explored the soccer, WWE and NFL scene among others. Listening to the audio for his content with his eyes closed, Willis creates the most bizarre scenarios out of already funny commentary.

Willis had also named Lando Norris has his favorite F1 driver, “mainly because he seems like he’s got a good sense of humor.”

F1 fans love the Youtube series

Willis has won over the hearts of F1 fans who now wait for a new video to drop. The latest ‘2023 season so far’ marks his ninth video for the sport, and fans only want more. The hype is real for these videos, and they have never failed to entertain.

Incredibly funny and a great way to kill time, you can find a compilation of his F1 videos here. Be prepared for laughter!