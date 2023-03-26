F1 Was Robbed Of Max Verstappen-Fernando Alonso Dream Team Thanks To Red Bull Plot

Max Verstappen has been the Golden Bot of Red Bull- and rightfully so. However, his role within the team triggered the phenomena of the Second Seat curse. Many have come and gone, unable to stand against the force of the Dutchman. The revolving doors have claimed its victims, but there could have been one who could’ve stopped it from the start.

Back in 2018, Fernando Alonso claimed to have been on Red Bull’s list of candidates to team up with Max Verstappen. Before his sabbatical at the end of the year, Alonso claimed that the Milton Keynes team had reached out to him even during Sebastian Vettel‘s championship years.

Fernando Alonso & Max Verstappen- the dream team

In the context of Daniel Ricciardo giving up on his Red Bull dreams in 2018, the team was on the lookout for a worthy replacement. At the same time, Alonso was vocally discontent with McLaren and was rumored to leave the paddock, announcing his retirement.

Although the latter took place, Alonso revealed that he could’ve extended his stay with the Bulls. Additionally, it wasn’t the first time they had shown their interest. In an interview back in 2018, Alonso said, “From Red Bull, in fact, l had [offers] in 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, and two this year.”

In hindsight, Red Bull’s multiple rejections from the Spaniard make sense. In 2007, Alonso was with the family that gave him two championships- Renault. By the year 2009, he was adamant to drive for Ferrari, which was why he was in Red in 2011 and 2013. In 2018, Alonso had made his intentions clear to try his hand outside the F1 paddock.

This saw Alonso take a two-year break, one during which he closely followed the sport he left behind. This made him appreciate the young talent in Verstappen, as he confessed to switching on his TV only for the F1 wunderkind.

The two have since expressed their desire to be teammates; maybe in another series like Le Mans, and have become one of the underappreciated friendships in the paddock. Two double champions that now share podiums and champagne showers, two lions wreaking havoc in the sport.

Red Bull denied Alonso’s claim

While pairing up a budding Verstappen with the well-established Alonso in 2018 could’ve altered the course of history, they would’ve been the ultimate team. However, Red Bull opposed offering their hand to Alonso.

Horner had spoken to the press, “We did offer Fernando Alonso a contract, but that was back in 2007! To my knowledge, no one within Red Bull has offered him one since.”

Alonso had also reprimanded Red Bull for leading him on, only to show a preference for their junior team; as manifested in Pierre Gasly stepping up to the seat in 2019. Although, Horner had made that very clear. “It just doesn’t fit the profile of our team, our investment in youth and the junior program that’s been so successful over the last 10 years.”

However, the past is in the past. Clearly, all the right decisions were made as Verstappen had led his team into an era of dominance, entering the same league as Alonso himself. For Alonso, he came a step closer to achieving the Triple Crown in his time off, only to make a glorious return two years later. And now, in the 2023 season, the rest is history.