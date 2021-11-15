“Wholly inaccurate”: McLaren snubs internet rumours that Audi has purchased the McLaren Group

A report by Autocar magazine has taken the F1 community by storm. Now Mclaren releases a statement which calls the story false.

The report by Autocar claimed that Audi has purchased the McLaren Group, safeguarding the future of the British supercar brand. According to the report, the deal gave the German manufacturer complete control over the entire McLaren group.

The news set the F1 community on the internet ablaze. While most people were worried about losing the McLaren name from F1, some welcomed the change in ownership as it would mean an upsurge in investment.

However, Mclaren Racing dispelled all the rumours through a statement which they released on all their social media handles.

The report said:

“McLaren Group is aware of a news media report stating it has been sold to Audi. This is wholly inaccurate and McLaren is seeking to have the story removed.”

The British team then went on to reassure all their stakeholders that they will always be kept in the loop for when such discussions were taking place.

“McLaren’s technology strategy has always involved ongoing discussions and collaboration with relevant partners and suppliers, including other carmakers, however, there has been no change in the ownership structure of the McLaren Group,” the short statement said.

What happens if Audi does take over McLaren?

From the point of view of F1, the deal would mean that the Volkswagen group, which owns Audi, will have direct access into the sport.

Audi & Porsche F1 livery concepts Which brand is most likely to compete at the highest livery if they are both to enter? 3D Model Licensed by @RaceSimStudio

#F1 #F12022 #PorscheF1 #AudiF1 #Formula1 #Livery pic.twitter.com/dQ1xo3XNd9 — Sean Bull Design (@seanbulldesign) October 14, 2021

Volkswagen has been involved in discussions trying to secure their entry into Formula One and Audi have been heavily linked with McLaren. The same can be said for Porsche (owned by Volkswagen) which is being linked with Red Bull from 2025 onwards. Hopes for some official news are still very much there.