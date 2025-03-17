“Why Are They More Obsessed With Lewis Than Me”: Hamilton Fans React to ‘Piquets’ Hating on Ferrari Star Yet Again

Lewis Hamilton has developed some fierce on-track rivalries over the years with the likes of Max Verstappen, Nico Rosberg, and Fernando Alonso. And throughout his career, Hamilton has responded on the track with results. But what does he do to those who take continuous jabs at him away from all the action?

Nelson Piquet, a former champ, would top that list. He’s rarely let an opportunity to disrespect Hamilton pass over the years, which has spoiled his reputation among the fanbase. Still, even other members of the Piquet family like his son Nelson Jr. continue to join in on the act.

He recently used George Russell to insinuate a thinly veiled insult at Hamilton. “He says things when he already plans everything. He comes from a generation that is already like that, plus he learned that from Hamilton,” Piquet Jr. said in a podcast. A rather unnecessary comment and comparison.

But the Piquets are not done with the seven-time world champion. Another person of the same surname has stirred up controversy with an Instagram post following last weekend’s Australian GP.

This time, it was Rodrigo Piquet, Nelson Sr.’s nephew. He posted a picture of a Hamilton spin from Albert Park with emojis that suggest he found the whole ordeal funny and embarrassing for the Briton. As expected, Hamilton’s loyal fans rose to his defense.

The Piquets were once again, public enemy number one on X (formerly Twitter). “Why are they more obsessed with Lewis than me?”, a user wrote.

“Those Piquets are so insecure. I do not understand why a rich family who lives such a blessed life is constantly compelled to be so miserable,” another added.

In the past, Piquet Sr. was also found guilty of racially abusing Hamilton, and some on social media feel that is the reason behind members of his family constantly targeting the Ferrari driver. “Don’t be afraid to call it what it is,” a user insisted.

Not Rodrigo’s first online altercation with Hamilton

This wasn’t the first time Rodrigo intervened in the feud involving the 40-year-old and Piquet Sr. In fact, back when the 72-year-old made racist remarks against the Briton, his nephew staunchly supported him. “She called all of us n*ggas,” he wrote in an Instagram post, justifying Piquet Sr.’s actions by highlighting that their grandmother used the term out of love.

Piquet Sr.’s actions, however, cost him dearly, resulting in a court case in Brazil and a ban from the F1 paddock. In the end, the three-time world champion was fined upwards of a million dollars for his comments on Hamilton.

The Stevenage-born driver himself hasn’t given the Piquets any credence by calling them out. However, after Piquet Sr. targeted him, he responded by tweeting, “Archaic minds need to change.” A short but powerful message.