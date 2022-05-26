When Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz attempted to break the Guinness World Record at the Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz go on a ride at the fastest rollercoaster in the world and have a fun time at the Ferrari World.

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz visited the world-famous Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi right after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021.

The duo was a part of a thrilling race where Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the world championship in extraordinary style. He snatched the victory from Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton on the very last lap of the race.

Carlos Sainz also finished on the podium place while teammate Leclerc finished tenth after a below-par performance.

However, as soon as the F1 season’s curtains closed, both the Ferrari drivers made a visit to enjoy the Ferrari World.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the Ferrari World

The Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is located on the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi. It officially opened in 2010, giving people an experience of what Ferrari is all about.

The amusement park contains Italian-themed restaurants, roller coasters, family rides, history, and unique cars for display.

Also Read: When and where to watch the race at the Circuit de Monaco?

The guests present on that particular day were delighted to witness Ferrari drivers right in front of them. The duo visited the rides and attractions and especially the world’s fastest roller coaster – Formula Rossa.

Carlos Sainz was staring right at a fan’s camera and making funny faces before the ride began. The shenanigans did not just stop there as the duo was also in a battle of who will remove each other’s safety eyewear first.

The Ferrari duo trying to break the Guinness World Record

Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz also coloured a Guinness World Record attempt. That’s right, the duo got their paintbrush and coloured the Ferrari World theme banner. It was an attempt to break the record for the ‘most contributions to color by numbers.’

Also Read: Throwback to when the Manchester United star met the Ferrari duo at Fiorano

The Ferrari theme park is one for the bucket list and now has a zip line ride as well for the fans to enjoy. The Ferrari drivers clicked pictures with fans and headed home in preparation for the 2022 season.

As things stand, Leclerc is six points behind leader Max Verstappen in his quest for the driver’s championship. A lot of standings can change at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.