When Oscar Piastri Realized F1 Fans Like His Girlfriend Lily Zneimer More Than Him

Oscar Piastri of McLaren and Lily Zneimer ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 26, 2023 Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

With two wins and multiple podiums to his name in only his second full F1 season, Oscar Piastri has established himself as one of the sport’s top stars today. As a driver’s popularity rises, it is only common for F1 fans to dig deeper into their personal lives and family, among other things.

However, what caught Piastri off guard once was when his girlfriend Lily Zneimer seemingly received a better reception than him during a fan event when she was not even present. Fans once gave a huge cheer for Zneimer when Piastri was explaining how he took a short trip with her to the South Coast of France.

“I live in Monaco now, so I was taking advantage of the South Coast of France, exploring some of the sights. A little weekend trip away with my girlfriend (fans give a huge cheer), so that was nice, and then back at work. Feels like Lily got a bigger cheer than I did, so thank you”, Piastri once said during a fan event.

Piastri and Zneimer have known each other since high school and have been in a relationship since early 2019. Although Zneimer prefers to keep a low profile, she sometimes accompanies her boyfriend during race weekends.

: Oscar Piastri’s girlfriend, Lily Zneimer, is seen in the paddock ahead of the final practice for the Italian Grand Prix.#F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/wnIq9kRq0Q — F1 Naija (@f1_naija) August 31, 2024

Zneimer’s desire to stay out of the limelight is evident as her Instagram account is private and has just over 780 followers. In stark contrast, Piastri, being one of the biggest stars in F1 today, has over a whopping three million followers.