New video of Nelson Piquet making racial and homophobic comments towards Lewis Hamilton surfaces

New footage of the three-time world champion Nelson Piquet making racial and homophobic comments on Lewis Hamilton has surfaced on the internet.

Earlier this week, the Brazillian driver was denounced for racist comments about the Mercedes driver. Several teams and drivers came out in support of Hamilton and called for immediate action.

Piquet had used the N-word in an interview in 2021 to describe the British driver. Hamilton is the first and only black driver in the history of F1.

Piquet referred to Hamilton and called him neguinho. The word can translate directly to the racial slur “little Black man” depending on the context and the subject.

Furthermore, following the backlash, Piquet apologised for the ill-thought-out remark but defended himself for being called a racist.

Piquet makes homophobic comments towards Lewis Hamilton

Now another instance has come to the surface. The Brazillian driver can be seen making racial and homophobic comments towards the seven-time world champion.

Piquet was asked about his opinion on a fellow ex-F1 driver Keke Rosberg. The three-time world champion said, “Keke? was sh*t.”

When do we start acting? What more needs to be said about Lewis Hamilton for people to realise how abhorrent this is? When do we start “Racing as One” ? Enough is enough!

pic.twitter.com/qSB07tt2MS — deni (@fiagirly) July 1, 2022

Talking about Keke’s son Nico Rosberg winning the 2016 championship against Hamilton, Piquet said, “the neguinho” must have been too busy “giving ass” – a homophobic slur.

Following the racist remarks made by Piquet, it was reported that the three-time world champion will be banned from the F1 paddock.

F1 has made no public comment on the ban possibility, but did issue a statement on Tuesday in response to Piquet’s comments surfacing saying that “discriminatory or racist language is unacceptable in any form and has no part in society”.

It is understood that the current intention is for a ban to be implemented.

