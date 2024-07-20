Why Did Max Verstappen Not Go For a Final Lap In Hungarian GP Qualifying?

Max Verstappen abandoned his final Q3 effort by not even resuming the session after the red flag during qualifying for the 2024 Hungarian GP. The top 10 drivers had enough time on the clock left to deliver one final flying lap but the three-time champion did not partake in the session.

With just over two minutes remaining in Q3, the session and the timer were brought to a stop by a red flag. It was due to Yuki Tsunoda running wide coming out of turn five at the Hungaroring, ending in a brutal shunt with the left-hand-side barriers.

Verstappen was not the only driver who elected not to come out for a final flying effort. Fernando Alonso also got out of his AMR24 even before the red flag period ended. The #14 driver will start the Grand Prix from seventh, while Verstappen has qualified in third.

Quali #HungarianGP 1. Lando Norris

2. Oscar Piastri

3. Max Verstappen

4. Carlos Sainz

5. Lewis Hamilton

6. Charles Leclerc

7. Fernando Alonso

8. Lance Stroll

9. Daniel Ricciardo

10. Yuki Tsunoda #F1 — ⚽ (@JDavidRamirez__) July 20, 2024

Red Bull communicated that as Verstappen did not have any set of fresh soft tires at his disposal, they were pretty confident that they would not be able to better their personal best lap time. As explained by Martin Brundle during the live broadcast, with no scope of lap-time improvement due to the rain intensifying, the Bulls thought it was best to end their day with a second-row grid slot for the Dutchman.

Apart from the duo of Verstappen and Alonso, the other drivers did embark on a final run during the session. As the track went green, the drivers had about a minute and forty seconds to complete their out laps to cross the chequered line in time for a timed effort.

Verstappen benefits despite sitting out of Q3 final laps in Hungary

None of the drivers were able to actually better their lap times. Carlos Sainz was not even able to make the chequered line in time. Lando Norris, who had provisional pole, was almost four-tenths off his personal best in the first sector. He decided to abandon the lap and pitted as there was no threat to his fastest time.

The only driver who was able to improve his time was Daniel Ricciardo, who will start in ninth, just ahead of his V-CARB teammate, Tsunoda. In the end, McLaren locked out the front row, with Norris securing his second pole position of 2024, and third overall.

LANDO NORRIS 3 TIME POLE SITTER pic.twitter.com/F0m97upms0 — E (@fourpapaya) July 20, 2024

While Verstappen does start in third, the Dutchman will have to ensure he gets past the McLarens in turn one. The Hungaroring is notorious for being difficult to overtake due to its narrow and twisty configuration. On top of that, the strategy will also play a key role with the Woking team having two cars at the front against Verstappen’s Red Bull.