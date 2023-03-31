Christian Horner Denies Any Favouritism Towards Max Verstappen Despite 2x Champion’s Battle With Teammate Sergio Perez for Title

Christian Horner faces a tricky situation this year as both his drivers are pitted against one another in the title battle. The initial sparks between the Red Bull duo were seen at the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP.

Sergio Perez cruised to claim victory in Jeddah after claiming the pole position. However. Max Verstappen, who finished 2nd, wasn’t happy with the result.

The 2x champion suffered a driveshaft failure during Q2, forcing him to retire and start P15. He muscled his way to set the fastest lap of the race after being denied instructions to not do so. By doing so he leads over Checo in the Championship by a single point.

Verstappen: “What is the fastest lap?” GP: “We are not concerned with that” Verstappen: “But I am” pic.twitter.com/xSw1HhpQOO — The Nandolorian (@ScrewderiaF1) March 19, 2023

The Red Bull drivers are aware that they have the fastest car in the current grid. Therefore, both Perez and Verstappen know that the other is the biggest threat to their title ambitions. This will be a tricky affair for Horner and his team to navigate through without having a fallout within the team.

Checo is doing a great job so far

Christian Horner claims that Red Bull has always allowed both drivers to race each other on track. This comes after Perez claimed he was given different instructions compared to Max Verstappen who was allowed to set the fastest lap.

Horner says he is pleased with Perez’s performances so far. The Red Bull team principal credits the Mexican for stepping up against Verstappen.

Horner said, “We always have run two cars since we entered the sport in 2005. We always want to have the best two drivers that we can in the car and I think it’s great to see Checo doing certainly a great job now.

Checo’s face when they told him Max took the fastest lap pic.twitter.com/UjtCIaOaI9 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 19, 2023

Perez is the first Red Bull driver since Mark Webber to have not come up from the team’s development programme. Yet, the 5x GP winner has managed to bring in as many points as required for the team to seal the championship.

Horner added, “He’s got out of the blocks well again this year. Again, we’re only two races into the season and there’s an awfully long way to go.”

Christian Horner denies allegations of bias towards Max Verstappen

Christian Horner claims the two drivers are always given equal treatment by the team. And that their star driver Max Verstappen won’t be given any favouritism over Checo.

Horner clarified, “As a team, we’ve always strived to give both drivers the best opportunity and the best equipment we can. And then it’s down to what they do on the track.”

“Obviously we want to beat each other!” 😅 Sergio Perez says there is respect in the rivalry between him and Max Verstappen 🤝 pic.twitter.com/cr299YvsDg — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 30, 2023

He assured that both drivers will be given equal treatment on track. He added, “It’s down to the way we’ve always rolled and what they do on the circuit at the end of the day that counts.”

The Dutchman was unhappy to finish 2nd in Saudi as he claimed he does not race to end up second. Although, Horner clarified that the duo have mutual respect for one another.