Charles Leclerc Stuck in an Awkward Situation Because of His $2 Million Yacht: “I Have No Idea Where I Am”

Every Formula 1 driver spends the majority of the year traveling around the globe racing. This is why they make the most of their free days with extravagant holidays and activities. This is where private planes and yachts come in handy. For the future, Charles Leclerc recently decided to spend his hard-earned money on a $2 million yacht. However, during his recent checkup on his latest purchase, he was put in an awkward situation in front of a large gathering.

Leclerc chose the best in the business Ferretti Group to make his yacht. However, a yacht isn’t like a car and owners often have to pay multiple visits to check on their custom-designed watercraft.

However, the Mongasque was unfortunate with his timing as he visited the facility during a conference. The CEO of the Ferretti Group Alberto Galassi forced him to get on the stage and address the gathering. What ensued was a hilarious and awkward speech. He said,

“So, hello everyone. Actually, I was just coming here to visit my future boat. And Alberto put me here, so I have no idea what to say, apart from saying that, yeah, you work for the most beautiful group that does the most amazing boats. So, yeah, enjoy the conference or whatever it is. Again, I have no idea where I am. But enjoy it and have a good day.”

The attendees quickly shared the unexpected and hilarious surprise on X. In his impromptu speech, Leclerc also revealed how apart from racing, he’s also passionate about yachting.

Details of the $2 million yacht Leclerc owns

Leclerc has interestingly named his $2 million yacht Monza. However, since he gave his yacht this name much before the Italian Grand Prix last weekend, his victory at the Monza circuit had no influence in giving his boat this name.

It’s a 15-meter open-top sailboat which can house four guests in two cabins. However, the yacht has seating throughout the indoor and outdoor regions.

The lower deck also features an L-shaped sofa and a modest room with a king-sized bed and bathroom. There is also a little kitchen equipped with everything required to prepare a meal and more.

However, there is no room for crew quarters which makes room for 10 passengers at a time. Speaking of the exterior, the yacht is the epitome of Italian design and style with beautiful white and wood exteriors.

The name Monza is also engaged in white on the back. Because of its 15-meter length and 25 tons weight, it’s classified as a medium-sized cruise ship. Recently, the Monegasque shared pictures of him and his pet Leo enjoying a ride on Monza.

The Monza offers a perfect quick mid-week escape for the Ferrari man. This is exactly why he was out and about on it during the break between Miami and Imola.