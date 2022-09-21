When the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix was in jeopardy after $100 Million worth of F1 equipments did not arrive on time

F1 teams had to rush and build the cars for the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix after a certain weather situation delayed the equipment’s arrival

Formula One is a sport with lots of traveling around the world and it has to be time accurate. However, on one occasion there were delays which panicked the teams in Brazil.

Three cargo planes could not make it to Sao Paulo on time. This was mainly due to the fog situation in Mexico delaying the equipment on flights.

Several teams including McLaren, Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, and Haas’ chassis and important parts did not arrive in Sao Paulo. Moreover, Mercedes and Aston Martin could not get their engine running because it was still on the plane.

Foggy Mexico City Airport kept the flights waiting for six hours

The FIA does not allow teams to make changes in cars and setups calling it a Thursday night/Friday morning curfew. However, they did lift the curfew in this particular situation.

The situation in Mexico City was a mess at the Mexico City airport. The flights had a prolonged delay of over six hours as they were stuck in the airport.

Moreover, plenty of flights had to take the long route and could not directly make it to Sao Paulo. Due to this, the crew has to rush to other destinations to get the important equipment back to the circuit.

A successful 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix despite the logistic issues

The FIA had to take the decision of allowing teams to work overnight on Thursday and early morning on Friday. The trucks did reach the circuit by Thursday afternoon.

Speaking about the four teams, a representative explained: “They had less than what they would normally have, absolutely. And so that’s why they had to work late last night, so we had to get rid of the curfew to allow them time to catch up.”

With the 2023 season calender now official, F1 authorities will try their best of finding a way that does not delay the proceedings. Any further delay will ruin the experience for the teams and drivers.

