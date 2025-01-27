Why Max Verstappen Is Hard to Overtake

Max Verstappen is a thorn in the side of his rivals during wheel-to-wheel battles. He is not someone to back down or give an inch to others, and his aggressive racing style has made overtaking him an extremely difficult task.

Verstappen has always driven with his elbows out. Even pre-2021, when he didn’t have a car challenging for the title, he did whatever it took to hold his position, even for just points. But in his maiden Championship year, it was evident just how far Verstappen was willing to go to defend.

On more than one occasion, Verstappen has shown that a driver who is trying to overtake him will either crash or be forced off the track. The latter has become a key weapon in the Red Bull driver’s arsenal, and The Race pointed this out in a recent video. It is the FIA that gives him this edge.

The governing body of F1 has been publishing its annual Driving Standards Guidelines since 2022. Although they are not available to the public, it is reported that the 2024 edition of these rules dictated that a driver defending the inside line, and who is even marginally ahead at the apex, is not required to leave any room after the corner exit.

“You know you cannot pass outside the white line, it’s as simple as that” ❌ Max Verstappen reflects on his battle with Lando Norris late on in Austin ⚔ pic.twitter.com/x4HzRjT380 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 25, 2024

The same rules also favor the defending driver when it comes to leaving the track while defending his position. Verstappen’s racecraft and mental fortitude mean that he pushes these regulations to the limit during his battles on the track.

Lando Norris knows this well. At the 2024 US GP in Austin, Verstappen’s seemingly ultra-aggressive maneuver against the McLaren driver went unpunished. There were a lot of raised eyebrows, but the rules actually benefitted Verstappen. He was ahead at the apex, ran Norris wide, and left the track himself. But he kept his position, and the stewards did not penalize him.

Can Verstappen keep up his aggressive racing style?

Verstappen knows how to use the FIA’s rules to his advantage. However, driving smartly also requires a car capable of competing at the top, hustling and outmuscling opponents. Heading into 2025, achieving that might prove challenging.

Verstappen’s 2024 season started strong, with seven wins in the first ten races. However, he managed just two victories for the rest of the campaign, highlighting a significant drop in performance for the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Unfortunately for Verstappen, Red Bull’s balance issues with the RB20 are expected to persist in their new challenger. Meanwhile, McLaren and Ferrari are predicted to make even greater strides, leaving Verstappen at a disadvantage right from the start.

As a result, it may be tough for Verstappen to maintain his aggressive racing style to secure wins. At the same time, he might resort to more drastic measures to maximize every single result. Only time will tell.