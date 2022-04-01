“Why should it stop?” – Guenther Steiner questions F1 expert on why he thinks Haas cannot maintain consistency this season

“Why should it stop?” – Haas boss Guenther Steiner is optimistic Haas can maintain their surprise early season form.

The American team has been a disaster for the past 2-3 seasons, but has come back strongly this term, with points both in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

So when F1 journo Tom Clarkson questioned Guenther Steiner on how long they can keep up this form, the latter was unimpressed:

Why should it stop? Now I’m asking you, Tom the expert. Why you think we cannot keep it going?

Haas to be the best-of-the-rest?

Steiner then went on to add that Haas is not taking on the likes of partner Ferrari or Red Bull or Mercedes anyway, and is realistically targeting a top 5 finish.

He also lauded the budget cap regulations, and how it has allowed for closer, competitive racing, especially in the middle of the track.

“I mean, we are not competing at the moment against Ferrari or Red Bull. But I think we can keep going where we are now.

“Obviously the other ones will get closer but [with] the budget cap in place, it’s not like the good old days when you just throw money at it and you keep on developing.

“We will develop and we will get better as well, so I don’t know. But it’s a very level playing field at the moment in Formula 1 and I think that was the intention of the financial regulations, to have a budget cap, to achieve this because it is much more interesting if smaller teams now can compete in the midfield and fight for points every weekend.

“So, I don’t see…obviously there will be a day when we fall back again and somebody else comes up like we fell back and then came back, but I think that’s the whole idea of the budget cap that it is more competitive between the teams.”

