“Why So Serious?”- When Lewis Hamilton dressed up as The Joker at $160 Million valued Supermodel’s Halloween Party in 2016

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton turned up as Heath Ledger’s inspired Joker character at a Halloween party back in 2016

Lewis Hamilton turned up as Batman’s arch nemesis Joker at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in New York back in 2016. This was just 24 hours after he won the Mexican Grand Prix.

What is something Hamilton cannot do? He is a seven-time Formula One champion, philanthropist, entrepreneur, fashion icon, and musician.

Moreover, it seems like the Briton is a superhero comic fan as well. Especially the most famous villain known to people around the world as The Joker.

Lewis Hamilton’s Halloween celebration

Lewis Hamilton is more than a driver and enjoys life in touch with other celebrities around the world. During this time, he arrived at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in October 2016.

Heidi Klum is a German-American model who is a part of television shows like America’s Got Talent, and Germany’s Next Top Model.

Hamilton arrived at the party resembling the iconic Heath Ledger joker character. He wore a green wig with a blue suit and white face paint and the resemblance was uncanny.

Another Throwback Halloween 🎃 Pic…. But who’s the Joker??!! F1 WorldChampion @LewisHamilton 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qvhVacgghs — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 15, 2021

The Briton’s journey from Mexico to Gotham

Part of Christoper Nolan’s trilogy, The Dark Knight is one of the best superhero movies to date. Moreover, it is in the top 10 greatest movies of all time as well.

Christian Bale starred as the Batman while Ledger took method acting to a whole new level. After his passing, the Australian actor received an Oscar for the best supporting role.

American rapper ICE T and tennis legend Serena Williams were part of the gala as well. Hamilton had a lot to cheer for as just a day ago, he secured an impressive victory ahead of Nico Rosberg.