When Lewis Hamilton stepped aside Mercedes employee to wave at $85 million Hollywood star

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most popular F1 drivers of all time, and several celebrities outside the sport know him very well.

Hamilton has plenty of celebrity friends outside of F1. We have seen him hang out with the likes of Tom Brady, Serena Williams, and LeBron James among many others.

The 37-year-old is also famous among Hollywood stars. Back at the 2016 European GP, we saw Hamilton interact with Hollywood superstar Penelope Cruz on track. However, it wasn’t a normal interaction!

Lewis wanted to wave at Penelope Cruz but a Mercedes employee had to step aside first because he was blocking the view 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/3doSdmkSSC — iesh🍒 (@LEWISHAMIL7ON) August 6, 2022

Hamilton was already lined up on the grid and inside his car. He saw Cruz standing near his spot taking pictures of the car and wanted to say hi to her. Unfortunately, a Mercedes crew member was blocking Hamilton’s view!

The seven-time World Champion furiously waved at the crew member to get out of the way, after which he said hi to the Spanish actress. It also took Cruz some time to notice Hamilton, but in the end, they were able to greet each other before the race got underway!

Also read: Lewis Hamilton co-owns $41 Million condo with Tom Brady

Lewis Hamilton takes ownership of the Denver Broncos of the NFL

Hamilton is very popular in the USA. Americans are finally warming up to F1, and the sport has grown massively over the last few years. This has led to the addition of new races like Miami and Las Vegas to the F1 calendar.

In terms of viewership, NFL is one of the most watched sporting events in the US. On top of that, Denver Broncos have a huge fanbase in the country. Earlier this month, it was announced that Hamilton has joined the consortium, that is going to take ownership of the Colorado-based team.

“We’re delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir @LewisHamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team.” Statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group: pic.twitter.com/kl2z04lKyk — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 2, 2022

This consortium’s leader Sam Walton welcomed Hamilton’s inclusion in the group. “We’re delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group,” he said.

“He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team.”

Lewis Hamilton is currently P6 in the Drivers’ Championship Standings, 10 points behind Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz.

Also read: “I might retire to Hawaii” – Lewis Hamilton would leave behind $96.5 Million for his big retirement plans