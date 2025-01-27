Will Adrian Newey Work on Aston Martin’s 2025 Car?: Aero-God Answers

The clock is ticking at Aston Martin ahead of Adrian Newey’s official joining date — 1st March, just two weeks before the 2025 season kicks off at Albert Park. It will be a massive moment for the Briton, who, although a shareholder and Managing Technical Partner on paper, is keen on being involved in the day-to-day operations.

Newey is currently serving a gardening leave following his departure from Red Bull last May. Plus, the fact that he will join after the 2025 challenger — the AMR25 — has already been developed means his main aim would be to build a strong car for 2026.

Owner Lawrence Stroll, however, wants the impact of his presence felt immediately.

“I will focus on 2026, but Lawrence (Stroll) will certainly want me to be involved a bit in the 2025 car. Whether I can really make a contribution this year or not, I won’t know until I get started,” Newey told Auto Motor und Sport‘s Michael Schmidt when asked about his initial primary task at Aston Martin.

The 66-year-old will be heading a newly rejigged technical structure at the Silverstone outfit. Andy Cowell will be the other key figure as the team’s new Group CEO and Team Principal. So, it is natural for Newey and Cowell to chip in with their valuable input on car development from the very get-go.

As things stand, Aston Martin isn’t expected to be in a position to fight for podiums, let alone wins and the championship. So, it would be smart to let Newey focus on the future, which could see the team take a massive leap forward with new engine and chassis regulations set to reset the pecking order.

Fernando Alonso wants Newey to focus on 2026

After signing a new contract with Aston Martin till the end of the 2026 season, Alonso seems to have renewed his hopes of fighting for silverware in the new era. His hopes have substantial backing with Aston Martin assembling a super team of technical personnel which, of course, includes Newey.

Alonso knows how valuable Newey can be, and wants him to put his full energy towards making the team a consistent frontrunner in F1. “With Adrian Newey, it’s only natural that Aston Martin is a team to be reckoned with. We’re all excited,” Alonso said to DAZN.

Alonso last won the Championship in 2006 and has been craving for a proper shot at one since. Now 43 years old, the Oviedo-born driver is aware that 2026 could be his best, and last attempt at winning that elusive third crown.

For the time being, Alonso has no plans of extending his contract and remaining in F1. He will turn 45 when his deal runs out and knows that his abilities could witness a sharp decline by then. So, he will want to end this chapter of his life with a competitive car underneath him and end his F1 career on a title-winning note.

Alonso winning his third world title in a Newey-designer car would be etched in gold in F1 folklore. Time will tell if this fairytale can come true for the #14 driver!