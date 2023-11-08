“Will Also Decide if I Stay or Not”: Max Verstappen Believes F1 Comes Over Bumper $50 Million That Comes With Unnecessary Obligations

Max Verstappen is currently the highest-paid driver in Formula 1. However, despite the lucrative $50,000,000 a year deal he has with Red Bull, the Dutch lion reiterated to Time that his love for F1 supersedes the sponsorship obligations that earn him the big bucks.

While discussing his love for the sport and disdain for commercial obligations, Verstappen said, “I would just keep in mind that the actual sport comes first, instead of the show.” He even went as far as revealing that his decision to remain in the sport hinges on this distinction. “That, for me, is very important, and that eventually will also decide if I stay or not,” added the three-time champion.

Verstappen has grown tired of the menial and repetitive sponsorship obligations. On countless occasions, the 26-year-old has also hinted at a possible retirement. His intention is to keep racing till it is fun for him. However, if at some point he loses the thrill due to tedious sponsor engagement or otherwise, he will hang up his boots immediately.

The possibility of losing arguably one of the greatest drivers in the history of F1 isn’t lost on Red Bull either. Team advisor Helmut Marko acknowledges Verstappen’s increasing frustration with everything that the commercial side of the sport throws at him.

Despite three titles, Max Verstappen may ditch Red Bull before 2028

Helmut Marko can be credited with bringing Max Verstappen up to the main Red Bull team back in 2016. However, it may also come down to him to hold the Dutchman down. Marko explained, “He doesn’t like doing it [the sponsor obligations]. I want to have a relaxed and happy Max. Maybe some less sponsors.”

Verstappen isn’t the kind of character to just stick around to pick up the paychecks. He only cares about winning. But with the burden of the commercials eking out his joy for the sport, Marko believes that the only way of minimizing the risk of him quitting is by meeting his demands.

However, even though Verstappen’s current contract at Milton-Keynes runs up to 2028, revered F1 journalist Mark Hughes believes, “If I had to speculate and guess, I think he will run till the end of this formula, to the end of 2025.”