“Will be built and designed around both of us” – Mercedes to build their 2022 car with equal contribution from Lewis Hamilton and newbie George Russell

“Will be built and designed around both of us” – Lewis Hamilton wants recruit George Russell to contribute significantly to Mercedes’ car for the 2022 season.

George Russell will join seven-time champion (or eight) Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for the 2022 season. Russell is vastly inexperienced compared to his champion teammate, and will race for a team capable of winning races for the very first time in F1.

15 Days until George Russell is officially a Mercedes driver 👀 pic.twitter.com/t4AjGSi4Lv — Formula 2 Insider (@Formula2Insider) November 28, 2021

An important contribution from the drivers would be the development of the 2022 Mercedes, something that Hamilton is used to. It’ll be the very first time Russell will be directly involved in the process, despite being a Mercedes product.

But Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will play an equally crucial role in the development of the car. This could prove to be significant in the dynamic between them throughout the season.

“I think we rely on both of our inputs.

“At the end of the day, it is a car that will be built and designed around both of us. Obviously, we have a standing structure in how the car behaves and is something we have developed over time.

“George has driven that in the past and he will be a part of that development just as I am.

“As I am driving the current car, I know where the weaknesses are and what I want in next year’s car and that is something I am working hard to make sure we have that we will both benefit from.

“But as I said, once we get to the first test, the team will rely heavily on mine and George’s input.”

