Will Buxton Reveals He Gets “Horribly Nervous” Before Every Race Broadcast

Will Buxton, one of the most recognizable presenters in F1, has played a major role in bringing excitement to those watching the sport on TV for years. One would assume that Buxton would be used to the cameras by now, right? As it turns out, he still gets the butterflies before hosting events.

Buxton appeared on the Road to Success podcast, where host Ben Fowler asked him if he was always as confident on the inside as he appeared on the outside. Surprisingly, the F1 journalist replied, “No, and I’m still not.”

“I get horribly nervous before every broadcast which I think is a good thing,” he added. “I think nerves show that you care…”

He admitted that not getting nervous before going live would be a bad sign because it would mean that he took his job for granted. “So no, I’ve never been hugely confident.”

Buxton first got into F1 as a writer for the sport’s official magazine in 2004, before climbing the ranks to become the Director of Communications for the GP2 series (now F2).

Then, he moved into broadcasting and worked for media houses like Speed and NBC. In 2018, he found a home at F1TV as its presenter and also started appearing on Netflix’s Drive to Survive docuseries as an expert — making him a household name in the F1 community.

This level of success, however, was not enough for him to get rid of stage fright, something Buxton has dealt with since he was a child. When he was just a young chorister in school, he was always afraid of solo performances, because of his fear that he would make mistakes.

This is something many can relate to, showing that even successful figures can have their moments of doubt.

Drive To Survive made Buxton a global figure

Buxton gained worldwide fame thanks to Netflix’s Drive to Survive, where his role as a pundit made him the primary voice explaining F1 to a global audience — many of whom were new. The series, which offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at the high-octane world of F1, turned Buxton into a key figure behind the sport’s recent surge in popularity.

️ “I really struggle… I’ve just been really sad” ️ “My wife’s like “You cannot continue like this” Will Buxton opens up on the brutal reality of being in the public eye because of Drive to Survive and the impact of online hate. A really important watch.#F1 pic.twitter.com/hceNe2sBcr — The Fast And The Curious (@fastcuriouspod) October 8, 2024

Recently, Buxton has also released his new book, Grand Prix: An Illustrated History of Formula 1, which offers a thrilling look at the sport’s rich history and shines a light on some of its greatest drivers. The book has received positive reviews and is a must-read for both longtime fans and newcomers to the world of F1.

All said and done, the fact that Buxton still gets the jitters before holding a mic in front of the camera shows that he is truly passionate about his job — despite having traveled the world and covered F1 for over two decades.