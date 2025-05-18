“They Are the Absolute Worst”: After NASCAR, Fox Sports Catches Flak for Indy 500 Broadcast Quality

Jul 21, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Meyer Shank Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist (60) leads a group of cars into turn nine during the Honda Dealers Indy at Streets of Toronto. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

NASCAR fans have not been pleased with how Fox Sports covered its portion of the 2025 Cup Series season. From COTA to Rockingham, there have been a range of issues with its broadcasts. It appears the channel’s lackluster quality isn’t limited to stock car racing and extends to the IndyCar Series as well.

Advertisement

The qualifying session for the upcoming Indy 500 was held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. Watching the broadcast on TV, a fan wrote on X, “Never seen such a poor Indy 500 qualifying broadcast. Haven’t watched any Indycar races fully live this year, so I don’t know how it normally is, but this is rough.”

Regular IndyCar viewers echoed the criticism by lashing out at Fox Sports for its terrible work. One said, “Welcome to Fox — they are the absolute worst for motorsports. NASCAR has been brutal!”

Last year was leagues better. Fox just sucks. Booth is good but everything else blows — … (@yabskee) May 17, 2025

One fan had a particular pain point. They wrote, “Bruh, there are cars on track while they are doing a full-screen interview. Like, my god, I can’t.”

A separate issue was put forward by another fan, “NBC brought so much more energy, Leigh (Diffey) carried it, this just feels off, plus FOX isn’t even using onboard cameras. It’s like they don’t have them on all cars.”



For some, the root cause of it all was Will Buxton, the lead commentator for Fox in IndyCar. A comment argued, “Will Buxton is a blowhard. Not sure why Fox hired him to do @IndyCar. Always feels like he’s got a notebook filled with stuff he wants to spew. Nothing he says feels authentic or organic. But hey, he did the paddock in F1, so he must be great…”

Fans will hope for a better job next weekend when the Indy 500 unfolds. Viewership will be higher than usual, considering Kyle Larson’s participation.

Why do NASCAR fans hate Fox Sports?

The production quality of Fox Sports has faced heavy criticism this year. The channel used low-quality AI-generated car graphics that failed to impress the audience. The cheap work distracted the audience from the race and hurt their viewing experience. Missing key on-track action during the broadcast was another major flaw.

Throughout the season, several reports emerged of cameras missing crucial on-track incidents. For example, the battle between Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain in COTA went completely untelevised.

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief now that Fox Sports is done with NASCAR for the year. The All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro will be its final event. Prime Video will take over from there and broadcast races through June 22. Hopefully, better action lies ahead for the fans watching NASCAR from home.