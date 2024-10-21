Will Buxton Uncovers the Truth About Lando: “Norris Has Been Trying to Show Who He Really Is”

F1 Grand Prix Of USA – Race Lando Norris waves to fans during the driver s parade at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 20, 2024

Lando Norris is amongst F1’s most popular drivers today, widely recognized for his quirky personality and humorous online presence. However, Will Buxton, who has been a paddock insider for over a decade, has revealed that Norris is very different from what he projects. In fact, he believes that fans have often misunderstood the Bristol-born driver.

When Norris first came to F1 in 2019, his persona was largely shaped by his social media presence, which showed his fun, carefree side. Quickly, the younger audience took a liking to him, and he became a fan favorite.

However, on the Road to Success podcast, Buxton pointed out the reality. The McLaren driver became more serious about his career over the years. He also became deeply introspective and has been very hard on himself, whenever he made mistakes.

“There’s part of me that feels that Lando’s always kind of been fighting against that and trying to show the world who he really is because he’s incredibly serious about his racing, he’s incredibly mindful and introspective and takes everything to heart,” he said to host Ben Fowler.

Buxton doesn’t see Norris as a person with a bubbly personality anymore — something a part of the F1 community is yet to digest. The F1TV presenter also raised concerns about mental health for drivers like Norris, highlighting how difficult it is for them to evolve under constant public scrutiny.

F1 drivers have two different persons

Buxton drew comparisons between Norris and other drivers like Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel.

Ricciardo—much like Norris—built his identity around his goofy nature. However, Buxton explained that as Ricciardo’s career began to nosedive, it became increasingly difficult for him to maintain that image.

According to Buxton, the same was true for Vettel, who was known outside the car as a principled and virtuous individual but transformed into an aggressive and ruthless competitor once inside the cockpit. Buxton cited the example of Vettel’s inability to accept that he had deliberately collided with Lewis Hamilton in Baku in 2018 after accusing the Briton of brake-testing him during the race.

️ ‘They’re completely different animals’. We caught up with Will Buxton who gave us an insight into what sets F1 drivers apart from us mere mortals… #F1 pic.twitter.com/MKDvpdg4KS — The Fast And The Curious (@fastcuriouspod) October 7, 2024

In the end, Buxton’s comments highlight that Formula 1 drivers rarely show their true selves when under public scrutiny. They often present a version that aligns with their brand and marketability. However, in reality, they are complex individuals with distinct personalities both inside and outside the car.