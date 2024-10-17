mobile app bar

Oscar Piastri Reveals McLaren Has Ordered Him and Lando Norris to Say Their Names on Radio to Avoid Confusion

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Oscar Piastri Reveals McLaren Has Ordered Him and Lando Norris to Say Their Names on Radio to Avoid Confusion

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Credits- IMAGO

Strategy plays a key role in F1, and pit-stops can be crucial for a team to play that out. Given McLaren’s ascension to the front of the field in 2024, the margin for error has decreased substantially. Oscar Piastri’s recent team radio revelation just goes to show how seriously the Woking-based outfit is chasing even the smallest of details.

On a recent episode of the Fast and the Curious podcast, Piastri revealed that McLaren’s race engineers have sometimes confused his voice with teammate Lando Norris’ during radio communications.

“It’s caused some confusion in the past when we’ve not said our names,” the #81 driver said. “We sounded so similar on the radio that it was a genuine concern that it would get mixed up.”

The straightforward solution McLaren has implemented is to have drivers state their names on the radio when entering the pit lane. “I do have to tell my team that it is me entering the pitlane, not Lando,” he explained.

Piastri noted that this is a common issue in other F1 teams as well, but suggested there isn’t a specific rule that addresses it. Nonetheless, McLaren has made it a clear mandate to implement this practice to prevent chaos during sessions

Piastri revealed that a simple “Oscar, pitlane” would be enough for the team to know which of the two drivers is coming in to box.

That said, while the team has adopted this to increase efficiency, the hosts of the podcast found this a very absurd idea. Nonetheless, with six races remaining in the season, every second is crucial for McLaren if they want to win both, the Driver’s and Constructors’ titles.

McLaren is 41 points ahead of Red Bull in the team standings, which places them in a relatively comfortable position with six races remaining. However, the drivers’ situation is not as straightforward. Norris trails Max Verstappen by 52 points and must aim for a win in every race to have a chance at the championship.

Even a single slip-up—such as in the pits—could effectively hand the World Championship to his title rival, Verstappen.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these