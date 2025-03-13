$241 Sunglasses to $1,115 Jacket: How Lewis Hamilton Pulled Off All-Black Look At Australian GP Media Day

HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, portrait during the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025, 1st round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from March 14 to 16, 2025 on the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

Lewis Hamilton kicked off the 2025 season in style, dazzling the paddock with his fashion choices like he has in F1 for well over a decade. The seven-time world champion arrived to the Albert Park paddock dressed in all-black, as he geared up for media day ahead of the season opener this weekend.

Fashion has long been his way of expressing himself, which is why he ditched team apparel and started wearing designer clothes to the track. Mercedes allowed it for 11 years, and now, despite rumors that Ferrari’s traditions would prevent him from doing the same, it seems they have allowed it as well.

Hamilton seized the opportunity to make a statement on his first official day as a Ferrari driver during a Grand Prix weekend, sporting a striking and expensive outfit.

The Briton wore a black jacket made by Jacquemus, which costs $1,115 and matched it with pants from the same brand, which are worth $720. He also sported a Ray Ban Mega Wayfarer sunglass valued at $720.

No Hamilton outfit is complete without some jewelries, something that has gone on to become a part of his identity. He wore earrings made by Tiffany & Co. along with Chrome Hearts rings.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that the cameras were all around Hamilton the moment he stepped foot into the paddock. As has been the case in recent years, his arrivals have become synonymous with stylish ‘paddock fits.’

However, shortly before the press conference began, he ditched his all-black look and changed into a pair of jeans and a Ferrari t-shirt. Some things even Hamilton cannot avoid.

Thankfully, Hamilton has three more days to showcase three more outfits, with FP1 and FP2 kicking off the weekend tomorrow, followed by qualifying and race day. Yes, the Australian GP has us excited—but so does guessing what stylish outfit Hamilton will wear next.