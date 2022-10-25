Will Colton Herta ever drive in Formula One for this $1 Billion worth British team?

Sep 10, 2022; Salinas, California, USA; Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian driver Colton Herta (26) of United States before qualifying for the Grand Prix Of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

IndyCar sensation Colton Herta signs a new deal with Andretti Autosport keeping him with the team till 2027.

American driver Colton Herta may and will not be living the dream of driving in F1 for the next year. As he signed a new extension with the Andretti Autosport.

Herta was a free agent from the 2024 season onwards. Moreover, plenty of teams kept a close eye on his performance.

He is still young and will have plenty to deliver in any sport for years to come. Perhaps, this is one reason for extending his contract in IndyCar.

IndyCar sensation to stay in the sport for five more years

With Yuki Tsunoda extending his contract with AlphaTauri, the team was on a hunt for another driver. Colton Herta was in talks.

AlphaTauri’s parent team Red Bull showed interest. However, the FIA could not permit Herta with the required super license points to drive in F1.

The 22-year-old driver will drive with the number 26 for Andretti Autosport. Realistically, both the driver and the owner will have to wait for their chance at the pinnacle of motorsports.

.@FollowAndretti has renewed the contracts of IndyCar driver @ColtonHerta and sponsor @GainbridgeLife through 2027, and the deal gives them flexibility to move Herta to F1 if Andretti gets in. 🔲 @RacerMag first reported that Herta and Andretti were renewing for multiple years. pic.twitter.com/ewpqAF2N8O — Adam Stern (@A_S12) October 25, 2022

What does Colton Herta’s Formula One future look like?

Colton Herta’s future with McLaren is also in doubt. The British team introduced two new test drivers Alex Palou and Pato O’ Ward for their program.

Williams confirmed the signing of Logan Sargeant, a fellow American for their team next season. Currently, the situation is not working in Herta’s favor.

However, the young driver still has miles to go in his career and this is just the beginning. 5 years down the line, he may be an Audi F1 driver, who knows?

A partnership for the future.

@ColtonHerta has scored 4 wins, 7 podiums and 5 pole positions representing Andretti in the black and yellow @GainbridgeLife colors.

#AllAndretti pic.twitter.com/MubiVDJllW — Andretti Autosport / #AllAndretti (@FollowAndretti) October 25, 2022

