Porsche eyeing 50% stake in Williams F1 team after failed deal with Red Bull

Porsche will enter F1 as the German automaker is rumoured to buy a stake in Williams Racing and will be their engine supplier from 2026.

In May, Volkswagen Group gave a green flag to Audi and Porsche to race in F1. Porsche and Audi have since shown sincere interest with Audi already announced as an Engine supplier.

Audi was announced as an engine supplier in 2026 Ahead of the 2022 Belgian GP. And they have been linked in a takeover of the Sauber team, currently running as the Alfa Romeo F1 team.

Porsche were in talks with Red Bull but the deal fell through. Porsche initially wished to return as an engine supplier but the talks changed as the German automaker wished to take over the F1 team.

NEWS: According to reports, Williams and Porsche are close to a deal. Porsche would buy 50% of Williams and be their engine manufacturer from 2026. An announcement in Mexico is possible. #F1 #USGP #MexicanGP pic.twitter.com/OZV1BUXFmh — Veloce (@VeloceEsports) October 24, 2022

Red Bull was not interested in selling a majority stake in their F1 team as they risked it would harm their racing DNA. They have since decided to continue with the Red Bull powertrains.

This left Porsche with no entry options to fuel its F1 hopes. But the team have found a new suitor in Williams.

Also Read: Deal should be within our culture of racing”: Christian Horner wants $250 Million deal with Porsche in his favour

Why Porsche is buying 50% of the Williams F1 team?

Porsche did not stop after the deal with Red Bull fell through. It was rumoured that Porsche was in discussions with F1 teams including McLaren, Williams or even Andretti Autosport.

Jack Plooij however broke the news on Ziggo Sports broadcast saying, “Porsche is talking to Williams. 50 per cent owner and supplier of engines from 2026. Almost done with that deal.”

He did not cite any sources. But the deal could be a favourable deal for both parties. As this could give Porsche an entry on the F1 grid.

!

De deal tussen Red Bull Racing en Porsche klapte, maar nu lijken ze bijna rond te zijn met het team van Williams ✍#ZiggoSport #F1 #USGP pic.twitter.com/ZiNgHpMrGC — Ziggo Sport Racing (@ZS_Racing) October 23, 2022

Williams has a deal with Mercedes as their power unit supplier until the end of the 2025 season. But with a major regulation change expected in 2026, Williams has decided to keep their options open.

Also Read: Why Red Bull boss is hesitant about Porsche deal

Porsche’s history in F1

Porsche has a successful Motorsporting legacy which includes 20 Le Man titles and 12 World Sportscar Championships. They have enjoyed success in the endurance racing category.

But Porsche has a fair bit of legacy in F1 as well. Between 1984 and 1987, Porsche was the engine supplier for McLaren piloted by Niki Lauda and Alain Prost.

As a power unit supplier they were responsible for 3 driver titles for Prost and Lauda, and 2 Constructors titles for McLaren. 25 F1 races were won by Porsche-powered cars in the 4 seasons. But since then, Porsche faded away from the F1 scene.

Similarly, Williams too has a rich past where the team competed for titles and battled Ferrari for wins. But since then the British team has been on a steady decline, relegated as a backmarker.

In Williams, Porsche would be reunited with Jost Capito, a familiar face in Volkswagen’s sporting past.In 1989, Capito joined Porsche’s racing department.

He was Director of Motorsport at Volkswagen in 2012. Under his charge VW dominated the World Rally Championship scene, succeeding in a hat-trick of Drivers and Constructors titles.

He joined Williams as their new CEO following their takeover by Dorilton Capital in 2020. He is currently the Team principal of the Williams F1 team.

Capito is a popular figure in VW’s past. And hence, Porsche’s interest in Williams seems more likely to be a good deal.

Also Read: $440 million F1 entrant Audi would love to hire Carlos Sainz upon their arrival