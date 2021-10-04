“Will finish in the middle of November” – F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali reveals how many sprint qualifying races will take place in 2022

“Will finish in the middle of November” – F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has given detailed insights into the number of Grand Prix weekends next season.

The F1 President Stefano Domenicali has revealed significant details about the 2022 calendar.

He is expecting the 2022 F1 calendar to have a record-breaking 23 races. Despite the increased number of races, Domenicali wants the season to end earlier, preferably in November.

“I can anticipate that, for sure, the calendar will be done with 23 races.

“Of course we will be very respectful towards the Covid regulations issued around the world from the different governments. But that is our aim that F1 can give this sign of hope and to go to normal things to enjoy.

“The idea is to make sure there is the right rhythm to the calendar. There are of course considerations related to periods to make sure logistically the flow has to be right.

“One thing I can tell you, without discovering too many things is that next year the season will start in the middle of March and will finish in the middle of November.”

HERE IT IS. MY BETTER F1 2022 CALENDAR. WHAT DO YOU THINK???? 🇧🇭🇸🇦🇦🇿🇵🇹🇲🇨🇫🇷🇦🇹🇬🇧🇳🇱🇧🇪🇩🇪🇮🇹🇿🇦🇨🇦🇺🇸🇲🇽🇧🇷🇦🇺🇰🇷🇯🇵🇸🇬🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9Hb6YDeFmF — Nathan 🇬🇧🇧🇬 (@NathHartneLCF1) September 18, 2021

How many sprint races are there in the 2022 F1 Calendar?

The former Ferrari boss also gave crucial details about the sprint races taking place in three venues this season. It is set to increase in 2022, with the Italian expecting it to be conducted in 1/3rd of the calendar i.e. 7-8 GP weekends.

“We said at the beginning of the year there would be three tests this year to make sure we have the right plan for the future.

“The vast majority of the comments we received were super positive. Promoters are super happy because there is something new and important on Friday and Saturday and Sunday.

“We are receiving this positive feedback therefore we need to know next year we have a great plan where we will consider also the points highlighted by people who did not like this format. Generally speaking it has been an incredible success.

“I can say we will not go everywhere with the Sprint qualy format. It is something we want to keep for one third of the races more or less and to connect with a certain different way of giving rewards and points and to connect with specific circuits that as you know would make the difference.

“So there is a lot of food for thought. We will involve all the stakeholders: broadcasters, drivers, teams, promoters and fans. We won’t forget our role is to take the right decision and to consider all the points and points of view of everyone.”

