Will Nyck de Vries drive in Singapore? Former F1 champion speaks on Alex Albon’s availability for Marina Bay race

Damon Hill believes that Nyck de Vries will be filling in the shoes for Williams driver Alex Albon who is recovering from his surgery.

The Formula 1 circus returns to Singapore after 3 years. The Singapore GP previously took place in 2019, with Sebastian Vettel winning, followed by Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen on the podium.

The Marina Bay street circuit is one of the most physically challenging circuits on the F1 calendar, with its humid conditions. Damon Hill, 1996 Formula 1 world champion, believes Alex Albon will not be ready for the challenge.

“If Alex is not fully fit and has internal stitches, they need time to heal”. said Damon Hill on the latest F1 Nation podcast episode. Hill added to his statement that Albon could not be bouncing and dehydrating in a Formula 1 car.

Alex Albon, the Thai-Brit driver, had missed the previous race in Monza after being diagnosed with appendicitis. The Williams superstar was unavailable during the last race in Italy due to his surgery. To replace him, Mercedes reserve driver Nyck de Vries was brought in.

There has been no confirmation whether Albon will race in Singapore. If the former Red Bull driver participated, it would be a major risk after just 3 weeks since surgery. If Albon was not to take part, it is expected that de Vries would likely be recalled.

Nyck de Vries could be in for the “Biggest Physical Challenge of his Career”

Nyck De Vries filled in for Alex Albon for Monza after the Thai-Brit driver was diagnosed with appendicitis. The Dutchman put in a brilliant performance, finishing P9 in the race. If Albon cannot race in Singapore as well, De Vries is expected to take over the seat.

Damon Hill believes that De Vries could be in for the biggest physical challenge of his career. After Monza, De Vries said that his shoulders were aching. The Dutchman could not get out of the car without the help of mechanics.

Hill said: “If he thought Monza was tough, he’s in for the biggest challenge of his career”.

