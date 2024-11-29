Williams Boss Thinks Franco Colapinto Has Proven He Deserve an F1 Seat in 2025

Franco Colapinto has had a remarkable start to his journey in F1. The young Argentine driver was called up to replace Logan Sargeant at Williams mid-season in 2024. Since then, Colapinto has impressed with his strong performances, quickly becoming a factor in the driver market. Williams team boss James Vowles believes Colapinto has done enough to prove he deserves a place on the grid next season.

“Short answer, yes. Without question,” Vowles told Sky Sports F1 when asked if Colapinto had earned his spot. “He has the potential and the pace in the car. And that’s what you’re really looking for out of a driver. And he’s calm and collected under the immense amount of pressure that’s on him. So, yes.”

The 21-year-old made an immediate impact at the Grove-based squad, scoring five points in his first four races. This meant that he outscored Sargeant by four points who had only managed one point across a season and a half.

What made Colapinto’s start even more impressive was how closely he matched the pace of his highly-rated teammate, Alex Albon, through almost all of the sessions they took part in.

However, the #43 driver’s recent performances have been a bit more challenging. In Brazil, he crashed during qualifying and later retired from the Grand Prix itself after another crash in wet and slippery conditions that also troubled many experienced drivers.

In Las Vegas, he suffered a heavy crash in qualifying while pushing hard to secure a top-10 position, clipping an inside wall that sent him into the barriers. Apparently, these crashes could hurt his chances of landing a full-time seat for 2025.

Vowles not sure about Red Bull’s interest in Colapinto

Despite his strong performances, Williams prepares to welcome Carlos Sainz in 2025, keeping the 21-year-old as a reserve on the sidelines. However, rumors linking Colapinto to Red Bull started making rounds on the internet after public praise from key Red Bull figures like Christian Horner and Helmut Marko.

Furthermore, Horner and Red Bull GmbH’s Managing Director, Oliver Mintzlaff, were spotted visiting the Williams motorhome in Brazil and Las Vegas, respectively, fueling speculation about a potential move to Red Bull’s sister team, RB.

| Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff visited the Williams motorhome in Las Vegas . According to joesaward, “all signs point to a decision at the end of this season between Liam Lawson and Franco Colapinto.” VIA: [https://t.co/folRYxtztt] pic.twitter.com/JIz6pWnnhO — This is Formula 1 (@ThisIsFormu1a1) November 28, 2024

When asked about the rumors of Red Bull’s interest in Colapinto, Vowles said, “There is interest. I can say that already. But there’s nothing more than interest at this stage. I think, as far as I can tell… they want to wait a little bit and see what happens towards the end of the season.”

Whether or not Colapinto finds a seat for 2025 is likely to depend on what Red Bull decides to do with Sergio Perez, who has disappointed the entire team in 2024, to say the least. However, the Argentine’s recent crashes could also sway Red Bull’s interest toward not signing him and considering other drivers like Liam Lawson.