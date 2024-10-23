Williams Bound Carlos Sainz Says ‘There’s a Job to Finish’ at Ferrari

55 Carlos Sainz ESP, Scuderia Ferrari HP , F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 20, 2024 in Austin, United States of America Photo by HOCH ZWEI Austin United States of America Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

After a four-year run with Ferrari, Carlos Sainz will jump ship to Williams in 2025. In these four years, the Spaniard has amassed three race wins. On a mission to add more to the tally before moving out, Sainz has set the record straight on his priorities. The opportunity to do that arose when he recently faced the question — if he was looking forward to his Williams move or concentrating on his current job at Ferrari.

Sainz replied, “For me, these are two different things. I’m really looking forward to next year and the challenge with Williams.” The #55 driver, however, quickly added an asterisk to his response. “First of all, there’s a job that I have to finish this year,” he said.

That ‘job,’ as per Motorsport-Total, is to add at least one more race win before his departure from the Italian outfit. Another priority is to help the team “finish as high as possible in the constructors’ championship.”

Ferrari got a massive boost in points after the 1-2 finish at the US Grand Prix. The resultant points further bolstered their chances of landing the constructors’ championship. The Maranello-based team is currently behind Red Bull in second by just eight points. Meanwhile, they are trailing leaders McLaren by 48 points.

Sainz’s contribution could also help his teammate Charles Leclerc finish second in the drivers’ championship. The Monegasque is currently trailing second-placed Lando Norris by 22 points.

As for Sainz, his move to Williams will dent his value in the drivers’ market. However, before that, he would be eager to add a few more top results with Ferrari.

How Williams move can hurt Sainz’s reputation

Ever since James Vowles took over the team principal role at Williams, the team has seen a positive change in its results. However, the team is nowhere near the stature of a side like Ferrari which regularly fights for podium finishes.

Sainz, who has developed a habit of driving the scarlet car, will take some time to get used to fighting in the lower mid-field with Williams. Before that happens, he has five races and two sprint races as opportunities to stand on the podium.

With Ferrari arguably emerging as the fastest since Singapore, the Spaniard might well improve his top-three tally. What remains to be seen is if he is up to the task.