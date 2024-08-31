Williams Breaks the Farce, Boasts Financial Boost After Signing Franco Colapinto

Williams let go of Logan Sargeant after last weekend’s Dutch GP, and decided to replace him with Franco Colapinto – a relatively unknown driver. They had the likes of Liam Lawson and Mick Schumacher on the cards, but went ahead with the Argentine, seemingly because he was a Williams junior, and an F2 talent. However, it turned out that there were bigger forces at play.

Just days into his stint as Sargeant’s replacement, Colapinto has already brought two new sponsors to Williams. Team Principal James Vowles also confessed that South American companies flooded him with calls, offering to sponsors the team.

Vowles previously denied claims that Williams signed Colapinto for the money. “What I’ll make very clear to everyone here is no sponsorship was linked to signing him,” Vowles said ahead of the Italian GP. But just days later, he publicly spoke about the positive commercial effect the 26-year-old brought to Williams.

With him, Colapinto brought Globant, a Buenos Aires-based software development company, that has sponsored him since 2023. However, the announcement of another Argentine company Mercado-Libre, an e-commerce and digital payments giant, was a surprise as they were never associated with either party before.

Colapinto is the first Argentine driver in F1 in 23 years; the last driver being Gaston Mazzacane. Companies from the country are seeing this has a massive opportunity for representation at one of the most popular sports in the world.

Officially, however, Williams remains adamant that Colapinto’s arrival was down to the fact that he was a reserve, and it would give him valuable F1 experience. Fans, however, disagreed.

Colapinto’s financial backing pointed out

Colapinto’s appointment was a surprise to many, but why Williams decided to bring him on board as a nine-race replacement for Sargeant, made sense to many a few days later. Two sponsors announced in as many days was unheard of in F1.

They’re announcing sponsors like McLaren circa 2021/2022 https://t.co/Hvh5lg2sdi — ＲＡ２５１１ (@The__RA2511) August 30, 2024

“Mick Schumacher stood no chance,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while sympathizing with the ex-Haas driver for missing out on a seat.

Mick Schumacher stood no chance lol https://t.co/uQro8tEmzl — Fifth Gear (@NotFifthGear) August 30, 2024

Sponsor number 2. We are going to see every business that’s not failing in the Argentine economy put on the car by AD. https://t.co/EKQXk0EoYr — #PitstopFracas (@pitstopfracas) August 30, 2024

Colapinto is bringing a lot of value to Williams, something the team’s top brass will take note of. If he can prove himself to be a valuable asset hereafter, he could become a candidate for a full-time seat in 2026, when the driver market will once again be open