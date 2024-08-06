Williams Challenges McLaren’s “Best Driver Line Up” After Securing Carlos Sainz’s Signature

With Carlos Sainz’s signing confirmed, Williams has a strong driver lineup for 2025 confirmed. Partnering Sainz will be Alex Albon, and together, James Vowles feels they make the strongest pairing on the grid.

So far this season, McLaren has proven that it has the best driver pairing – Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Out of all the teams in the top four, their drivers have been the only ones consistently fighting for wins and podiums. Plus, taking recent form into account, the McLaren drivers have amassed the most points in the last five races.

Vowles, however, feels that Albon and Sainz will be a better duo, heading into the 2025 season. “We have, in my opinion, one of, if not the best lineup on the grid,” he said on the F1 Nation Podcast. “There was no politics, they’re both just performance machines.”

Williams has had a tough few years, struggling at the back end of the grid. But it is a team with a rich history, and Vowles wants to take them back to the top. Dorilton Capital has invested heavily since taking over, and big names have been signed in recent months to boost the technical department.

Williams, from 2025 onwards, will have two established star drivers in their garage. Albon and Sainz trusting Williams and penning multi-year contracts with the Grove-based outfit is a positive sign overall.

Sainz’s Arrival at Williams Motivates the Whole Team to Step Up

Vowles first approached Sainz in December 2023 and began convincing him to consider a move to Williams. The move materialized, and Vowles revealed that the entire workforce was elated. They were screaming and shouting for well over a minute, he stated.

Sainz expects perfection, and wants all the data to fine-tune the car, says Vowles. The Spaniard has a reputation for being a mastermind who controls races from his cockpit.

“Carlos is quick from the outset but he’s a performance machine,” Vowles adds. “He wants thousands of details at the right level for him to perform and give everything back to the team. He wants the team to improve and be better.”

Vowles also points out that every team Sainz has been a part of, improved under his tenure. Williams too, will look to step up so that their performance can match the Madrid-born driver’s expectation.