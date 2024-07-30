mobile app bar

Williams Had a Head Start to Carlos Sainz’s Signature Long Before Lewis Hamilton Announced Ferrari Move

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Williams Had a Head start To Carlos Sainz's Signature Long Before Lewis Hamilton Announced Ferrari Move

Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto and IMAGO / Jan Huebner |
L: James Vowles R: Carlos Sainz

James Vowles finally secured the signing of his number-one target – Carlos Sainz for the 2025 season. It took the Williams boss months to secure the deal, and it all began at the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP when Vowles was evaluating his future options.

F1 journalist Lawrence Barretto, reveals that Vowles first met Sainz‘s family at the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP. He did not want the media to know that they met, so he had to sneak them into the Williams motorhome. Vowles said in an exclusive with Formula 1, “We had to run them around the back so they could come upstairs and come to my office to chat”.

In late 2023, there were only rumors about Sainz’s potential exit from Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton’s links to Maranello were gathering momentum, and with 2024 being Sainz’s last year on the contract, Vowles knew that he would be sought after.

“What I’m doing is making sure they are aware we’re serious about moving back towards the front and here we are,” the ex-Mercedes strategist added.

Without confirmation that Sainz was looking to leave Ferrari, there wasn’t much Vowles could have done. However, when it was revealed that Lewis Hamilton would replace him from 2025 onwards, Vowles went all in.

Consistent negotiations from start to finish

Vowles has an ambitious project planned for Williams. Once one of F1’s most dominant teams, they have faltered over the last few years. But, Vowles won’t accept mediocrity and with new regulations set to come into effect in two years, a strong driver lineup is something he was desperate for.

“Everything I have told him is the truth behind this project,” said Vowles. “So that means all the good bits and all the bad bits. It’s just been consistent from start to finish”.

Sainz will compete in 10 more races for Ferrari. And these will arguably be his last few chances to compete for podiums, before he joins a team struggling to get into the points.

But, with Alex Albon as his teammate and Vowles as team principal, optimism surrounds Williams. Sainz will be looking to lead the Grove-based outfit towards a bright future.

