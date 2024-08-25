Williams Runs Out of Patience As Two Names Come Up to Replace Logan Sargeant at Dutch GP

Logan Sargeant will be replaced by Carlos Sainz at Williams in four months, but the American driver’s crash in Zandvoort made things worse for him in the short term. Per reports, the Grove-based team lost its patience on Saturday and compiled possible replacements for Sargeant for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Sargeant lost control of his car and hit the barriers, which caused the FW46 to burst into flames. Thankfully, he was alright, but Dutch journalist Erik Van Haren revealed that there could be consequences.

James Vowles has reportedly put Mick Schumacher on the list to replace Sargeant for the last nine races of the 2024 campaign. Another driver Van Haren mentioned was Red Bull junior Liam Lawson.

For Sargeant, it would be a blow to lose his seat, just months before he was scheduled to leave anyway. But from Williams’ point of view, things haven’t been working out. He has had four crashes so far this season, which added to the damage repair costs, something a financially struggling team like Williams would find difficult to pay for.

For Schumacher and Lawson, on the other hand, it could be a good opportunity to force their way into the F1 grid.

Schumacher and Lawson have been on the sidelines for too long

Schumacher lost his F1 seat with Haas at the end of the 2022 season. Since then, he has been a reserve driver for Mercedes and has represented Alpine in the World Endurance Championship. But he has made it clear that he dreams of returning to F1.

Lawson meanwhile, has never held a full-time seat in F1. He replaced Daniel Ricciardo at RB (Red Bull’s sister team) for five races in 2023 and performed well, earning plaudits from the rest of the grid. However, Red Bull decided to keep Ricciardo on the team, which meant he came back to his reserve role.

If either gets a chance at Williams, they could use it to their advantage, and force a move to the grid. For that, they may have to wait till 2026, since there aren’t a lot of spots open for 2025.