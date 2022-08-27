F1

“Wish Oscar Piastri would have remembered what he signed up for”: Otmar Szafnauer slams 21-year old Aussie for breaking commitment to Alpine

"Wish Oscar Piastri would have remembered what he signed up for": Otmar Szafnauer slams 21-year old Aussie for breaking commitment to Alpine
Somin Bhattacharjee

Previous Article
"I love playing the game": Virat Kohli opens up on handling pressure despite going through a rough spell with the bat
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Wish Oscar Piastri would have remembered what he signed up for": Otmar Szafnauer slams 21-year old Aussie for breaking commitment to Alpine
“Wish Oscar Piastri would have remembered what he signed up for”: Otmar Szafnauer slams 21-year old Aussie for breaking commitment to Alpine

Otmar Szafnauer took a dig at Oscar Piastri, accusing him of not honoring the contract…